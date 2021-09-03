Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Skills Active growing its workforce to expand pastoral care for apprentices and trainees

Friday, 3 September 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: Skills Active

Skills Active is excited to announce new hires and new roles that will grow and enhance the top-notch support it provides to learners and clients.

“Our field-based team of learning support advisors is going at full-steam, with four recent hires across the North Island,” says chief operating officer Maren Frerichs.

“We have also created a new team within our Delivery business unit, which is the engine room for the pastoral care that our learners and clients receive,” Ms Frerichs says.

“We’ve set up a team of three training support administrators, based at our head office, who will complement our field-based learning support advisors.

“They will also work in conjunction with a dedicated apprenticeship specialist – another new role, which will focus on supporting and improving apprentice achievement, and working with key apprenticeship clients.

“And we’ve recently appointed a new assessor liaison, who will look after the network of registered Skills Active assessors who ensure our trainees and apprentices meet national standards.”

Like many industry training organisations, Skills Active saw a big boost in apprenticeship enrolments following the introduction of the Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund and the Apprenticeship Boost, Ms Frerichs says.

“By super-charging our Delivery team, we are ensuring that this new cohort of budding industry professionals gets end-to-end support as they progress through their qualifications.

“With our additional team members, we’ve been able to more than double the number of personalised contact points that each apprentice receives throughout their learning journey.

“We want to give our apprentices the best chance of success in starting, or continuing, meaningful and long-lasting careers in sport, recreation or performing arts.

“The rewarding mahi that they do is vital to all New Zealanders, through increased mental, physical and social wellbeing, and we’re proud to be a small part of their journey,” Ms Frerichs says.

