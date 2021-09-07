A period care revolution

A period care revolution to make sustainability affordable for all

Raised in the Amazon, the world's largest forest in Brazil, Bruna Rodrigues came to New Zealand in 2005 to study Commerce at the University of Auckland. With her natural entrepreneurial spirit, she started her first business at age 22, importing acai berries which she rebranded, repackaged and distributed to NZ retailers.

After finishing her degree, she worked for a large food company that distributes to supermarket chains in the country and in those 8 years, she gained an in-depth understanding of how the business world works. She says it was real-life learning with a company that allowed her entrepreneurship and creativity to flow.

In 2020, her desire to apply this commercial experience to something that could really make a difference to our environment and to our people, she set out to get an affordable and sustainable product range on all large retailers’ shelves.

It was her personal experience when switching from disposables to period underwear that made Bruna realise what a gamechanger it is – practical, convenient, comfortable, economic and environmental-friendly. That’s why she created Mint. Global.

Bruna has set herself an ambitious goal to eradicate disposable period products from shelves by 2025. With the launch of Mint. reusable period and incontinence products at retail stores around the country including The Warehouse Group, she is well on her way to make this dream a reality.

“Tampons, pads and panty liners along with their packaging and individual wrapping generate a huge amount of waste as on average, a woman goes through 11,000 disposable tampons and/or pads during her active menstrual life. If we stop using them, it will save about 3,000 tons of waste per year in New Zealand alone,” Bruna explains.

She of course realises that Mint. is not the only brand in the market that has created a line of sustainable period and incontinence products and underwear, but the Mint. range has a few exceptional features and benefits that have captured the attention of The Warehouse Group and other New Zealand retailers who will be stocking the range.

One of the major differences with what’s on the market already is the exceptional quality of the Mint. range. Where period underwear is usually made from cotton, Mint. has opted for bamboo, which is not only a more sustainable fabric, but also longer lasting and much softer.

“Bamboo is a sustainable alternative that grows fast and effectively without the need for pesticides, fertiliser, or subsequent harvests. Non- organic cotton on the other hand requires heavy use of pesticides and fertiliser for a substantial harvest.” she says.

Another huge point of difference is that the Mint. range will be sold for about half the price of other brands.

“Period underwear and menstrual cups can be expensive, and the initial cost can be a reason for customers to not make the purchase. We want our product to be accessible and affordable for all, which is why we’ve decided to keep the profit margins low. It’s all because of the goal – for everyone to make the switch.”

Retail giant The Warehouse Group was impressed with Bruna’s vision and the message behind the brand. They told Bruna that they are excited about supporting a New Zealand small business with such a great sustainable idea, and with the quality and style of the range. They said that they are fully behind making reusable period products more available and affordable for Kiwis.

For Bruna and her passionate team, the goal is to create a revolution around period care. Mint. is an affordable alternative that’s reusable and natural but above all, better for the environment and for women's health.

© Scoop Media

