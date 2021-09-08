Fujitsu Showcases Global Vision For Sustainable Future Through Digital Innovation At Fujitsu ActivateNow 2021

TOKYO, Sept 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will host its second consecutive annual flagship global event, Fujitsu ActivateNow 2021 from October 12, 2021, delivering attendees around the world a dynamic digital experience with messages from Fujitsu's leadership as well as panel discussions and guest presentations from global visionaries in areas including digital government, the sharing economy, and diversity and inclusion.

This year's program will take participants on a journey through Fujitsu's latest services and advanced technologies driving digital transformation (DX) for customers globally, while demonstrating how Fujitsu leverages its world-leading innovation for well-being and social good.

The event will highlight Fujitsu's contributions to the fulfillment of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals as well as its efforts to resolve the many challenges facing humanity, including the existential threat posed by climate change, as we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic.

With an eye toward realizing its vision of a more sustainable and prosperous future, Fujitsu will show through use cases how its commitment to its own DX and business transformation, as well as its Group Purpose--"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"--also plays an indispensable role in the growth and sustainability of its customers' businesses.

A more engaging, dynamic virtual experience

In October 2020, Fujitsu launched its first ever global digital flagship event, Fujitsu ActivateNow 2020, delivering insights from top executives and global thought leaders to an audience of 25,000 virtual visitors from around the world. This year's program offers viewers a similarly exciting program, as Fujitsu welcomes guest speakers including President Toomas Ilves, President of Estonia from 2006-2016 and Former Vice Chair of Goldman Sachs Japan, and Chief Japan Equity Strategist Kathy Matsui, and others.

This year will feature an enhanced virtual conference platform to allow participants to enjoy an even more engaging and interactive digital experience during the event.

Throughout Fujitsu ActivateNow 2021, Fujitsu will outline its vision for the future through seven key focus areas:

(1) Sustainable Manufacturing

(2) Consumer Experience

(3) Healthy Living

(4) Trusted Society

(5) Digital Shifts

(6) Business Applications

(7) Hybrid IT

Event Overview

1. Period: from October 12, 2021 (Tuesday)

Offered on demand

Contents and duration may vary by region

Pre-registration necessary

2. Target Regions: Japan, Europe, Asia, Americas, Oceania

3. Event Contents and Scheduling:

i. Global Program (All Regions)

Summary: The global program features an opening keynote from Fujitsu Group CEO and CDXO Takahito Tokita, followed by Highlight sessions hosted by company executives and guest expert. This program offers a comprehensive and global perspective for participants in all regions.

ii. Regional Programs (30+ Sessions)

Summary: From the top management of each region, presentations highlighting the environment surrounding business and society in the future, initiatives for reform, advanced technologies and services, and more. These programs will offer a regional perspective on the latest trends, views, and specific examples from customers, partners, experts, and experts.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" -- is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

