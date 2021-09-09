McDonald Vague Limited Bolsters International Capabilities

McDonald Vague Ltd is excited to announce its membership of the Global Restructuring and Insolvency Professionals (GRIP) network – a dynamic referral network of independent insolvency firms.

Launched in 2014 in Europe, GRIP is a cross-border referral network of independent insolvency firms across Europe, Canada, Central and South America and Asia-Pacific. The network currently has members in 24 countries across the globe – all of them experienced, high-calibre insolvency and restructuring practitioners with positive, professional reputations. And they are all committed to sharing knowledge and providing assistance and support to fellow members.

In 2021, Jirsch Sutherland, one of Australia’s leading restructuring and insolvency firms, expanded its strong international presence by becoming the regional lead of GRIP Asia-Pacific. In this role, the national firm’s Partners carefully select and invite independent insolvency firms across the region to become members.

“GRIP Asia-Pacific enables members to leverage the international market and bypass many COVID-19 restrictions that impede traditional-style networking and referral processes. We are thrilled to welcome McDonald Vague Ltd to GRIP. They will further strengthen the network’s capabilities and offerings, and we look forward to assisting each other’s clients,” says Jirsch Sutherland’s National Managing Partner, Bradd Morelli.

Iain McLennan, Licensed Insolvency Practitioner of McDonald Vague Ltd says the membership will strengthen their network and greatly benefit their clients. McDonald Vague’s IP’s have been involved in an increasing number of cross border assignments in recent years.

“Our GRIP membership expands our international reach and resources. As a member, we can quickly tap into specialist knowledge and support of fellow members globally,” McLennan says. “It’s an excellent resource for our firm and for those businesses and individuals we work with.”

GRIP can provide resources or expertise for insolvency firms where a matter or opportunity occurs outside their jurisdiction. In turn, those firms can provide the same support when other member organisations need help in their jurisdictions.

“Knowledge of local laws, regulations, markets and customs, as well as access to local resources can contribute significantly to achieving an optimal outcome for clients, whether it’s restructuring debt or getting the best price for asset sales in a liquidation,” says McLennan. “Referrers and their clients will also enjoy greater peace of mind having a trusted McDonald Vague Ltd insolvency practitioner by their side, plus the expertise and knowledge of a practitioner in another jurisdiction.

“With GRIP, we can help our clients secure a local insolvency and restructure practitioner without them having to leave their country. GRIP members support each other with their local knowledge and contacts, understanding of local regulatory and legal requirements, as well as varied and specialist expertise.”

According to McLennan the growth of the GRIP Asia-Pacific branch comes at the “right time”. “COVID-19 continues to affect supply chains and restrict travel, making owning and operating a business in another country more challenging and less feasible for many. This will lead to an increase in demand for business restructure and insolvency specialists who can handle cross-border matters,” he said. If you would like further information regarding McDonald Vague Ltd international support, please contact 09 3030506

© Scoop Media

