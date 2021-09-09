Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

McDonald Vague Limited Bolsters International Capabilities

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: McDonald Vague

McDonald Vague Ltd is excited to announce its membership of the Global Restructuring and Insolvency Professionals (GRIP) network – a dynamic referral network of independent insolvency firms.

Launched in 2014 in Europe, GRIP is a cross-border referral network of independent insolvency firms across Europe, Canada, Central and South America and Asia-Pacific. The network currently has members in 24 countries across the globe – all of them experienced, high-calibre insolvency and restructuring practitioners with positive, professional reputations. And they are all committed to sharing knowledge and providing assistance and support to fellow members.

In 2021, Jirsch Sutherland, one of Australia’s leading restructuring and insolvency firms, expanded its strong international presence by becoming the regional lead of GRIP Asia-Pacific. In this role, the national firm’s Partners carefully select and invite independent insolvency firms across the region to become members.

“GRIP Asia-Pacific enables members to leverage the international market and bypass many COVID-19 restrictions that impede traditional-style networking and referral processes. We are thrilled to welcome McDonald Vague Ltd to GRIP. They will further strengthen the network’s capabilities and offerings, and we look forward to assisting each other’s clients,” says Jirsch Sutherland’s National Managing Partner, Bradd Morelli.

Iain McLennan, Licensed Insolvency Practitioner of McDonald Vague Ltd says the membership will strengthen their network and greatly benefit their clients. McDonald Vague’s IP’s have been involved in an increasing number of cross border assignments in recent years.

“Our GRIP membership expands our international reach and resources. As a member, we can quickly tap into specialist knowledge and support of fellow members globally,” McLennan says. “It’s an excellent resource for our firm and for those businesses and individuals we work with.”

GRIP can provide resources or expertise for insolvency firms where a matter or opportunity occurs outside their jurisdiction. In turn, those firms can provide the same support when other member organisations need help in their jurisdictions.

“Knowledge of local laws, regulations, markets and customs, as well as access to local resources can contribute significantly to achieving an optimal outcome for clients, whether it’s restructuring debt or getting the best price for asset sales in a liquidation,” says McLennan. “Referrers and their clients will also enjoy greater peace of mind having a trusted McDonald Vague Ltd insolvency practitioner by their side, plus the expertise and knowledge of a practitioner in another jurisdiction.

“With GRIP, we can help our clients secure a local insolvency and restructure practitioner without them having to leave their country. GRIP members support each other with their local knowledge and contacts, understanding of local regulatory and legal requirements, as well as varied and specialist expertise.”

According to McLennan the growth of the GRIP Asia-Pacific branch comes at the “right time”. “COVID-19 continues to affect supply chains and restrict travel, making owning and operating a business in another country more challenging and less feasible for many. This will lead to an increase in demand for business restructure and insolvency specialists who can handle cross-border matters,” he said. If you would like further information regarding McDonald Vague Ltd international support, please contact 09 3030506

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from McDonald Vague on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 