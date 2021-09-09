Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mediaworks Keeps Aotearoa Updated On Vaccination Tally

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

MediaWorks is using its digital out-of-home billboards to keep New Zealand updated on the latest vaccination numbers.

The campaign sees the number of fully vaccinated people in New Zealand from the Ministry of Health’s vaccine data displayed on its digital billboards throughout the country.

The campaign also features the vaccination tally alongside some of MediaWorks’ radio personalities, including Sharyn Casey and Meg Mansell from The Edge, Tammy Davis from George, as well as Tegan Yorwarth and Nickson Clark from Mai with the slogan I’ve done my bit to save summer.

MediaWorks Commercial Director Liz Fraser says MediaWorks is proud to support New Zealand’s push to drive vaccination numbers as high as possible through its digital out-of-home assets which would usually be used for advertising.

“It’s great to see the tally on our digital billboards and to have some of our well-known radio hosts also get behind this campaign as we do our part to support getting the country moving again.”

MediaWorks’ radio partner Radio Tarana is also getting onboard with the digital billboard campaign.

Radio Tarana CEO Robert Khan says, “It’s been fantastic to work with MediaWorks on the Radio Tarana digital billboards which feature host Jilesh Desai along with the phrase I’ve done my bit to save summer.”

The Radio Tarana billboards also include the latest vaccination data.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>


Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 