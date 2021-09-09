Mediaworks Keeps Aotearoa Updated On Vaccination Tally

MediaWorks is using its digital out-of-home billboards to keep New Zealand updated on the latest vaccination numbers.

The campaign sees the number of fully vaccinated people in New Zealand from the Ministry of Health’s vaccine data displayed on its digital billboards throughout the country.

The campaign also features the vaccination tally alongside some of MediaWorks’ radio personalities, including Sharyn Casey and Meg Mansell from The Edge, Tammy Davis from George, as well as Tegan Yorwarth and Nickson Clark from Mai with the slogan I’ve done my bit to save summer.

MediaWorks Commercial Director Liz Fraser says MediaWorks is proud to support New Zealand’s push to drive vaccination numbers as high as possible through its digital out-of-home assets which would usually be used for advertising.

“It’s great to see the tally on our digital billboards and to have some of our well-known radio hosts also get behind this campaign as we do our part to support getting the country moving again.”

MediaWorks’ radio partner Radio Tarana is also getting onboard with the digital billboard campaign.

Radio Tarana CEO Robert Khan says, “It’s been fantastic to work with MediaWorks on the Radio Tarana digital billboards which feature host Jilesh Desai along with the phrase I’ve done my bit to save summer.”

The Radio Tarana billboards also include the latest vaccination data.

