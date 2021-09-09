Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business helpline a vital link to much-needed support

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 3:28 pm
MSD Northland

A helpline launched in lockdown is continuing to answer queries about financial support to Northland businesses as COVID-19 Alert Levels have dropped in the region.

Te Taitokerau Business Support Helpline is an initiative by MSD Northland to answer queries about MSD COVID-19 financial supports, including the Wage Subsidy August 2021, and Wage Subsidy August #2 2021. Open Monday to Friday 8:00am – 4:30pm, the Business Support Helpline (09 983 9103) is available to both employers and sole traders.

“The helpline is a direct response to business need,“ says MSD Economic Development Manager, Darrell Lambert. “We realised quickly that our local businesses needed a direct channel to understand and navigate the supports available to them during these heightened alert levels.

“With Northland’s recent move out of Alert Level 3, and with Auckland remaining at Alert Level 4, your business may still be doing it tough. The continued availability of the Wage Subsidy reflects that.

If you are eligible for the Wage Subsidy, we encourage you to utilise the support available and call if you need more detail or help with the process.”

Lambert says the MSD team is doing its utmost to reach out to our Northland businesses - especially sole traders -and has made over 400 calls in the last two weeks: “If you’ve been affected by Covid-19, we are here and ready to help.”

MSD Northland recognised that the process for sole traders had changed from 2020. They now need to confirm more detail about their business before being able to access the Wage Subsidy Scheme or other assistance.

To streamline a Wage Subsidy application, sole traders looking to access business support are encouraged to do the following:

1. Ensure that your Inland Revenue information on your application matches that held by Inland Revenue for you as a sole trader

2. Provide us with your correct bank account number

3. Choose full-time if you work 20 hours or more a week, or part-time if you work less than 20 hours a week. 
Don’t worry about your New Zealand Business number if you don’t have one or don’t know it

4. Confirm with Inland Revenue that you are listed as a sole trader/self employed

5. Call Te Taitokerau Business Support Helpline where we can review and progress applications.

“While there are applications in the pipeline, we are committed to supporting our business community, and ask for your patience as we get them processed for payment,” says Lambert.

To access the Business Support Helpline, call 09 983 9103 to speak with Regional Labour Market Advisor Ann Dysart, or 09 983 0553 to speak with Work Broker Chrissy Murray.

