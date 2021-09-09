Capital.com Grows Its Global Regulatory Footprint With Expansion Into Australia

UK's leading leverage trading platform known for its high client satisfaction levels is granted regulatory approval to extend mobile and web-based trading services to Australian investors

MELBOURNE, Sept 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Capital.com, the high-growth global fintech innovator leading the UK leveraged trading industry in overall client satisfaction, has today announced it has received a license to operate in Australia and opened an office in Melbourne. The platform will operate with an Australian Financial Services (AFS) license, granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Recognised as one of the fastest growing fintechs in Europe, this is the latest expansion initiative by Capital.com to enable more people to seamlessly trade and invest in financial markets.

The approval of the AFS license marks Capital.com's latest commitment to expand across the globe offering clients a highly regulated and secure trading experience. Capital.com currently has entities that are regulated by either the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Europe or the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

"ASIC applies enhanced levels of regulation to the Australian securities market, making it one of the most comprehensive and well-respected regulators in the world. The AFS license affirms our commitment to meet the highest compliance standards worldwide, marking yet another important milestone in the strategic development of Capital.com as a fast-growing, regulated investment trading platform. Known in the UK for our excellent customer satisfaction levels, we are excited to bring our services to the tech-savvy Australian investor base and to support more people in their trading and investing journeys," said Jonathan Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer at Capital.com.

Capital.com has an established a strong track record in Europe. In the first half of 2021, the platform reported a 400 per cent lift in new clients compared to H2 2020. Over the same period, it saw a global pick-up in trading activity, with total client trading volumes across all markets growing by more than 184 per cent. These results reflect Capital.com's growing reputation as a platform of choice among retail traders globally.

Peter Richards, who has extensive experience in the Australian online trading and investment space, has been appointed Director of Capital Com Australia Limited. He will help drive the company's growth as well as oversee recruitment.

"Capital.com is one of the fastest growing fintech companies operating in the retail trading space. The platform has a tremendous opportunity to grow in this region and to help more Australians access financial markets securely and responsibly. Underpinned by Capital.com's comprehensive education resources, we aim to bring the platform's cutting-edge technology and intuitive UX to as many Australians as possible supported by our on-the-ground teams and local expertise," said Peter Richards, Director of Capital Com Australia Limited.

As an AFS-licensed entity, Australian clients can trade derivatives on more than 3,000 of the world's most popular indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and currency pairs through Capital.com's web and mobile platforms.

Australian clients will be able to access financial lessons, videos, quizzes and other trading support tools via the platforms' free education app, Investmate app. Clients will also receive regular news feeds, financial market content and analysis through the platform's extensive education resources available on the Capital.com website and the Youtube trading channel, Capital.com TV.

To begin using the platform, please visit www.capital.com.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading fintech group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive, award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 3400 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.

Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Australia, Cyprus and Belarus. In 2020, the platform reported a 700 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe's fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 2 million clients.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Capital Com SV Investments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com.

Trading on margin is high risk and is not suitable for everyone. Refer to our Product Disclosure Statement.

