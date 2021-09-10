A Sustainable Way to Shop

Sol Markets is a new sustainability-themed market coming to the Bay of Plenty, aimed at giving people access to more sustainable options when shopping.

The Sol Markets event has been created by a young woman from Mount Maunganui hoping to generate real change in the world [of consumption]. The monthly market, launching November 14th at Simpson Reserve in Papamoa, will host a range of products from local businesses that try to have a positive impact on the planet.

Sol Markets founder Louella Carr says the event fills an important gap in the current market. It is about removing the barriers to conscious consumption and helping sustainable businesses build a profile. There has also been a huge shift in consumption patterns towards supporting local and as we emerge from the pandemic there is a unique opportunity to make those more sustainable changes the norm.

“I want to promote local businesses that care about sustainability by giving them a platform. And at the same time help make sustainable shopping easier and more accessible for everyone, to better support the environment and our community”, said Louella.

Sol Markets

14 November 2021

9am - 2pm, Simpson Reserve, Papamoa





