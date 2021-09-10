Booster adds two high tech Kiwi businesses to its portfolio

Booster continues its local theme with two new investments into high tech Kiwi businesses.

The first is Wellington based HTS-110. Using high temperature superconductor wire, HTS-110 designs and produces cryogen-free electromagnetic products. These are used in a variety of applications, from powerful magnets for materials characterization and chemical analysis, through to the development of new computer hard drive technologies.

HTS-110 has an established global customer base and with a history of innovation is well placed for the significant growth opportunities the multi-billion-dollar global superconducting market provides.

HTS-110 CEO, Donald Pooke says the investment represents an exciting stage for HTS-110.

“It provides the focus and commitment to push the boundaries of our product range and expand our markets and customer base. It also allows HTS-110 to look at new opportunities alongside the superconducting technology development occurring in local research organisations.”

The second is robotics firm PowerOn. The Auckland based company, with an engineering and production branch in Germany, are revolutionizing robotics. Their proprietary technology enables soft, friendly, lifelike robots with a sense of touch that can more naturally interact with users and their environment.

PowerOn’s advancements open new product applications and opportunities, not only in robotics, but in automation, e-commerce, agritech and medicine.

“We believe ’soft’ robotics will eventually have an impact similar to the invention of semiconductors, that led to the IT revolution. The support shown by the venture finance community in this capital raise is a strong vote of confidence in our team to make this vision a reality. We now have a clear runway to move our technology out into the market – and to change the world with the next generation of robotics.” said PowerOn CEO, Markus Henke.

Booster, a government appointed default KiwiSaver provider continues to expand on its track record of backing New Zealand companies by directing KiwiSaver money back into Kiwi businesses. Booster is committed to helping Kiwis share in the success of the innovative research and IP happening right here by bringing these unique investment opportunities within reach of everyday New Zealanders.

Booster’s first initiative in the tech space was the NZ Innovation Booster which directs capital into early-stage IP emerging from New Zealand universities. Booster furthered its commitment to the innovation sector as a whole when it recently announced a collaboration with venture capital fund Matū, which focuses on IP-rich science and technology opportunities.

Booster is pleased to co-invest with Matū in these two deals. “This is an example of the type of cooperation that will create a strong and long-term innovation ecosystem in New Zealand - further advancing the pipeline of investment opportunities, while growing and preserving value within New Zealand for longer”, said Allan Yeo, Managing Director, Booster.

Greg Sitters, Matu Managing Partner added, "Our investments into HTS-110 and PowerON are great examples of our vision to connect New Zealand's science and investment ecosystems. They come from different research institutions, are at different stages of their journey, and target different markets and industries, but both demonstrate the huge potential for Kiwi science to make a difference in the world. We are excited to be on this journey alongside Booster, who are well-aligned with us in our desire to make brave investments with integrity and passion."



About Booster

Booster (www.booster.co.nz) is one of the six government-appointed default KiwiSaver scheme providers with over 130,000 investors across KiwiSaver, Superannuation and Investment Schemes. Some of the funds available from Booster invest in Booster Tahi, NZ Innovation Booster and Private Land & Property Fund (PLPF).

About Matū

Matū is a venture capital fund investing in early-stage science and technology commercialisation from education and research institutions and the private sector. As an open and evergreen fund, Matū takes a long-term investment view and is aimed at turning ground-breaking ideas into globally focused, IP-rich companies. Matū provides intelligent capital with active governance, executive management, operational support, and mentorship for founding and executive teams: www.matu.co.nz

© Scoop Media

