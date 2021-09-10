Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Business Should Celebrate

Friday, 10 September 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Chamber of Commerce

Today Government injected $430m into the NZ economy to assist business in meeting the cost of overheads during lockdown.

There is also the prospect of two further payments so long as the conditions that trigger the resurgent support payment still apply. (A prospect of a total of more than $1b.)

Karla Lee said she was delighted with the outcome. We were hearing stories of desperation from business; the HB Chamber are part of a collective Chamber network that created a petition to Government for additional business support. That petition received close to 60,000 supporters.

Karla Lee said, “The Chamber worked alongside other business organisations with our petition.”

We had a positive hearing from Minister Robertson and Minister Nash and are delighted with the result.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 