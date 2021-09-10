New Zealand Business Should Celebrate

Today Government injected $430m into the NZ economy to assist business in meeting the cost of overheads during lockdown.

There is also the prospect of two further payments so long as the conditions that trigger the resurgent support payment still apply. (A prospect of a total of more than $1b.)

Karla Lee said she was delighted with the outcome. We were hearing stories of desperation from business; the HB Chamber are part of a collective Chamber network that created a petition to Government for additional business support. That petition received close to 60,000 supporters.

Karla Lee said, “The Chamber worked alongside other business organisations with our petition.”

We had a positive hearing from Minister Robertson and Minister Nash and are delighted with the result.



© Scoop Media

