Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More than 50% of telco customers report problems

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Telcos are struggling to deliver the quality of service consumers expect, with 56% of internet customers reporting problems in the past two years.

Results of a survey by Consumer NZ and the Commerce Commission show many customers also battle to get issues fixed.

Among internet customers who contacted their telco about a problem, 54% said it took “a lot of effort” to deal with the company.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the results show “the industry needs to up its game and get the basics of customer service right”.

Duffy said some telcos are managing to do a better job than others.

Of the nine companies rated in the survey, Vodafone stood out for having a higher proportion of problems.

Sixty-six percent of Vodafone’s internet customers and 44% of its mobile customers reported running into issues in the past two years.

Duffy said billing problems continue to dog the telco. One in five of Vodafone’s internet customers reported an issue with their bill.

The two top performing telcos were 2degrees and Skinny, receiving Consumer NZ’s People’s Choice award.

Seventy-two percent of 2degrees’ internet customers and 69% of its mobile customers were very satisfied with the service they were getting.

Skinny (a subsidiary of Spark) rated highest in the mobile category, with an overall satisfaction score of 75%. Skinny customers were also less likely to report problems with the telco’s services.

Duffy said Consumer NZ backed the Commerce Commission’s work to lift standards across the telco industry and ensure customers had access to effective disputes resolution.

Internet service ratings

Overall satisfaction: % very satisfied

  • 72% 2degrees
  • 70% Skinny
  • 67% MyRepublic
  • 61% Spark
  • 60% Slingshot
  • 59% Orcon
  • 57% Trustpower
  • 56% Vodafone
  • 61% Industry average

Mobile service ratings

Overall satisfaction: % very satisfied

  • 75% Skinny
  • 69% 2degrees
  • 68% Warehouse Mobile
  • 62% Spark
  • 58% Vodafone
  • 63% Industry average

About the survey

The survey was carried out in conjunction with the Commerce Commission as part of its “Consumer Telecommunications Survey 2021”. The survey was conducted by Research New Zealand and nationally representative of 2126 New Zealanders aged 18 years and over.

Overall satisfaction reports the percentage of consumers who rated their internet/mobile retailer 8, 9 or 10 on a scale from 0 (very dissatisfied) to 10 (very satisfied). Note: where a respondent used a company for internet and mobile services, they were only asked to rate the retailer once for overall satisfaction.

Details of the survey are available free at consumer.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 