Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three quarters of customers satisfied with telco service

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) welcomes the Commerce Commission’s draft prioritisation paper on retail service quality (RSQ) released today which reports that 78% of respondents are satisfied or very satisfied with the service they receive.

The Telecommunications Commissioner has drafted a review of RSQ and, while there are certainly areas the industry can do more in, the results are very pleasing, says Telecommunications Forum CEO Paul Brislen.

“The report shows the industry is largely meeting or exceeding customer expectations and given the importance placed on the role telecommunications plays in both our economy and society, that is very good to hear.”

The Commission report covers a broad range of consumer focussed areas including customer service, faults, installation, contracts, product disclosure, billing, switching, service performance, speed and availability.

“New Zealand has the fourth highest level of investment in telecommunications in the OECD (as a

percentage of GDP) and in recent years has had the highest fibre uptake rate in the developed world. We have been ranked 12th in the world for overall digital connectivity in the Global Connectivity Index 2020, something that has been of vital importance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Paul.

The report does highlight areas where the industry can do better, and the TCF will engage with the Commission to work through areas of real importance to customers – which largely seem to focus on better understanding of their bills, and help deciding which of the technology choices available to them is best for their situation.

“When we consider just how many users of telecommunications there are in New Zealand and the value they place on the service we deliver, the report shows that for more than three quarters of the time, we deliver on the promise.”

The TCF is already at work reviewing industry RSQ codes including broadband product disclosure code, the customer transfer code and our dispute resolution process.

The TCF and industry looks forward to working together with the Commerce Commission on this RSQ project, to ensure New Zealanders continue to receive high quality telecommunications services for the years to come.

About the TCF

The NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF) was established in 2002. It plays a vital role in the telecommunications industry in New Zealand, collaboratively developing key industry standards and codes of practice that underpin the country’s digital economy. Our objective is to actively foster cooperation among the telecommunications industry’s participants, to enable the efficient provision of regulated and non-regulated telecommunications services.

TCF Members include: 2degrees, AWACS, Chorus, Enable Networks, Kordia, Northpower Fibre, NOW, Spark, Symbio Networks, Trustpower, Ultrafast Fibre, UnisonFibre, Vector Communications, Vocus Communications and Vodafone. WISPA-NZ, which represents 28 Wireless Internet Service Providers, is an Associate Member of TCF.

For more information visit: http://www.tcf.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 