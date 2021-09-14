Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Puna Kairangi - interim production funding round opens

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Te Mangai Paho

Te Puna Kairangi - Premium Productions Fund interim production funding round opens today

An extraopportunity for fundingfor the screen industry, supported by the guildswas announced on 30 August by funding agencies TeTumuWhakaataTaonga New Zealand FilmCommission (NZFC),TeMāngaiPāhoand IrirangiteMotu (NZ On Air).

This Interim Production Funding Round intends to distribute money quicklyto stimulate the domestic screen industry to recover from COVID-19 and generate employment.It isfor projects that can clearly demonstrate ‘production readiness’while maintainingthe overall purpose of the Fund which is to‘deliver high-quality Aotearoa New Zealand stories forinternational audiences’.

Key dates: 
Round opens: Tuesday 14 September 
Round closes: Tuesday 5 October, 1pm

We aim to make funding decisions mid-November 2021.

Updated Premium Fund Terms of Trade, Guidelines for the Interim Round and a submission checklist are available here.

A webinar about this round will be held on Wednesday 15 September at 5pm. 
Register for the webinar here.
Join the webinar on Wednesday 15 September here.

We will provide key information and an opportunity for questions. If you would like to submit any questions in advance, please send these to premiumfund@nzfilm.co.nz by midday Wednesday 15 September.

