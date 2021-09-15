Pulse Energy Promotes Sharnie Warren to CEO

Pulse Energy announced today that Sharnie Warren, General Manager of Customer Experience, has been promoted to CEO. The appointment takes effect from 1st October, when Acting CEO Fraser Jonker, will return to the Board.

Sharnie joined Pulse Energy in 2013, and as General Manager of Customer Experience has led the company’s focus on building a business underpinned by delivering exceptional customer service.

Stuart Heal, Chairman of Pulse Energy, says “I am thrilled that Sharnie Warren will be our next CEO, recognising her brand building skills and leadership in creating an industry leading customer experience. The Board looks forward to working closely with Sharnie and Fraser to make a seamless transition.”

“It is a privilege to work for a 100% community owned company which strives to deliver fair and transparent energy plans to New Zealand homes. I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to be progressing my career within Pulse Energy, working with a wonderful team who strive to make a difference,” says Sharnie.

Sharnie holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from the University of Otago. Prior to joining Pulse Energy, Sharnie’s career included roles in brand, marketing and recruitment in Auckland and London.

To learn more about Pulse Energy, visit pulseenergy.co.nz

© Scoop Media

