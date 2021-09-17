“UniLodge looks forward to our new role as manager of these facilities, working with our valued partners Cedar Pacific and the University of Canterbury to deliver a positive experience for students who come from all parts of Aotearoa and the world to pursue their education. UniLodge is a world leader in delivering student-focussed accommodation and experiences, providing a high level of support to residents as they study.” Tomas Johnsson CEO

“We have been operating the accommodation at UC, under lease concessions since 2005, and have provided accommodation and supported the residential life needs of thousands of domestic and international students for over 15 years. We wish Cedar Pacific, UniLodge, and the University of Canterbury, every success and are committed to working collaboratively to ensure a seamless transition for residents and staff”, said John Schroder, CLV Group Managing Director and CEO.



About Cedar Pacific

Cedar Pacific is an unlisted funds management company with a core investment focus on developing, owning, and operating residential communities throughout Australia and New Zealand. The Company’s head office is based in Brisbane.

About UniLodge

UniLodge is the region’s largest manager of student accommodation with more than 25,000 beds under management across more than 100 properties.

About Campus Living Villages

Campus Living Villages (CLV) is an on-campus student accommodation provider with a portfolio of assets and long-term University partnerships in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, housing over 35,000 students each year.

