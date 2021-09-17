Campus Living Villages
Cedar Pacific has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the purpose-built student accommodation concession at the University of Canterbury (UC) from Campus Living Villages (CLV). Cedar Pacific is one of the leading investors in purpose-built student accommodation across Australia and New Zealand and has partnered with many universities across the region to deliver high quality accommodation for students.
“UniLodge looks forward to our new role as manager of these facilities, working with our valued partners Cedar Pacific and the University of Canterbury to deliver a positive experience for students who come from all parts of Aotearoa and the world to pursue their education. UniLodge is a world leader in delivering student-focussed accommodation and experiences, providing a high level of support to residents as they study.” Tomas Johnsson CEO
“We have been operating the accommodation at UC, under lease concessions since 2005, and have provided accommodation and supported the residential life needs of thousands of domestic and international students for over 15 years. We wish Cedar Pacific, UniLodge, and the University of Canterbury, every success and are committed to working collaboratively to ensure a seamless transition for residents and staff”, said John Schroder, CLV Group Managing Director and CEO.
About Cedar Pacific
Cedar Pacific is an unlisted funds management company with a core investment focus on developing, owning, and operating residential communities throughout Australia and New Zealand. The Company’s head office is based in Brisbane.
About
UniLodge
UniLodge is the region’s largest manager of student accommodation with more than 25,000 beds under management across more than 100 properties.
About Campus Living
Villages
Campus Living Villages (CLV) is an on-campus student accommodation provider with a portfolio of assets and long-term University partnerships in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, housing over 35,000 students each year.
Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>
Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>
Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>
Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>
Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>
Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant
OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>
LATEST HEADLINES
- BUSINESS
- SCI-TECH
- Maritime Union of New Zealand backs Fremantle port workers 4:48 PM | Maritime Union of New ...
- Alcohol Industry Commits To Influencer Standards 4:34 PM | Alcohol Beverages Council
- E-Discovery Market Revenue To Cross USD 56 Bn By 2027: 3:49 PM | WiredRelease
- NZ’s First Game Company to Raise Equity Crowdfunding 3:39 PM | CONICAL
- Neville Giles And Bruce Ross Joining JMI Wealth 3:28 PM | JMI Wealth Limited
- BNZ branch opening hours changing 3:23 PM | BNZ
- Campus Living Villages 3:15 PM | Campus Living Villages
- HeartLab raises NZ$3.5m to bring AI-powered software to US 12:30 PM | HeartLab
- Arthritis drug funded to treat Covid-19 – Expert Reaction 9:11 AM | Science Media Centre
- New Report On The Beneﬁts Of Aquatic Animal Welfare For Sustainability Released 5:10 AM
- A mostly settled weekend after turbulent week 16/09/21 | MetService
- New Zealand vaccine producer closer to goal 16/09/21 | CVC
- New Independent Chair appointed for Recovery 16/09/21 | Recovery NZ
- Future of hydrogen-powered aircraft in Aotearoa 16/09/21 | Air New Zealand