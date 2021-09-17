Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s First Game Company to Raise Equity Crowdfunding

Friday, 17 September 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: CONICAL

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, Sept 17, 2021 – CONICAL, the innovative and progressive game and animation studio has officially announced the launch of their equity crowdfunding campaign rolling out to the public this coming October, offering retail investors the opportunity to step into the gaming sector.

The Auckland based studio was established in 2016 after creating ‘New Zealand’s First Virtual Reality Movie’ with their project ‘The Green Fairy’, the team has pioneered in the field of emerging technologies with VR (Virtual Reality), App Development, 3D Animation and AR (Augmented Reality).

On the 24th of June 2021 CONICAL made their Green Fairy VR experience available for download outside of New Zealand to celebrate International Fairy Day. This offered overseas audiences a chance to experience the immersive storyworld and animations developed with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission for the very first time. Adding into the mix funding from NZ On Air for the Animations and later the prestigious Mega Grant from Epic Games (creators of Fortnite).

According to Alejandro, Founder and Creative Producer, `Working exclusively with fairies, myth and magic within our internally developed IP, our team’s expertise in the fantasy genre has increased exponentially.’

Alongside creating The Green Fairy, CONICAL has also produced over 50 apps and games for the marketing and educational sectors in New Zealand, including collaborating on projects with brands such as Spark and Comvita through its agency partners.

 

Alejandro believes that the development of a new paid in-house video game titled ‘Fairy Catcher’ has the potential of being the next international hit in adventure, multiplayer (co-op) games, and building on from their fae-magic experience with ‘The Green Fairy’, CONICAL is the ideal team to pull it off.

CONICAL will be New Zealand’s first Game Company to use equity crowdfunding in New Zealand to achieve its goal of creating a video game. Equity crowdfunding is a method of helping Kiwis fund the companies they care about while in return receiving shares in the business.

According to a recent study report published by newzoo, the global gaming industry is projected to exceed a whopping $200 billion dollars by the end of 2023. As the first in New Zealand to use an equity crowdfunding campaign to create a video game, CONICAL will be paving the way, offering Kiwi retail investors the chance to own a portion CONICAL studios and be a part of taking New Zealand’s gaming sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CONICAL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>


Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 