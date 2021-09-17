NZ’s First Game Company to Raise Equity Crowdfunding

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, Sept 17, 2021 – CONICAL, the innovative and progressive game and animation studio has officially announced the launch of their equity crowdfunding campaign rolling out to the public this coming October, offering retail investors the opportunity to step into the gaming sector.

The Auckland based studio was established in 2016 after creating ‘New Zealand’s First Virtual Reality Movie’ with their project ‘The Green Fairy’, the team has pioneered in the field of emerging technologies with VR (Virtual Reality), App Development, 3D Animation and AR (Augmented Reality).

On the 24th of June 2021 CONICAL made their Green Fairy VR experience available for download outside of New Zealand to celebrate International Fairy Day. This offered overseas audiences a chance to experience the immersive storyworld and animations developed with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission for the very first time. Adding into the mix funding from NZ On Air for the Animations and later the prestigious Mega Grant from Epic Games (creators of Fortnite).

According to Alejandro, Founder and Creative Producer, `Working exclusively with fairies, myth and magic within our internally developed IP, our team’s expertise in the fantasy genre has increased exponentially.’

Alongside creating The Green Fairy, CONICAL has also produced over 50 apps and games for the marketing and educational sectors in New Zealand, including collaborating on projects with brands such as Spark and Comvita through its agency partners.

Alejandro believes that the development of a new paid in-house video game titled ‘Fairy Catcher’ has the potential of being the next international hit in adventure, multiplayer (co-op) games, and building on from their fae-magic experience with ‘The Green Fairy’, CONICAL is the ideal team to pull it off.

CONICAL will be New Zealand’s first Game Company to use equity crowdfunding in New Zealand to achieve its goal of creating a video game. Equity crowdfunding is a method of helping Kiwis fund the companies they care about while in return receiving shares in the business.

According to a recent study report published by newzoo, the global gaming industry is projected to exceed a whopping $200 billion dollars by the end of 2023. As the first in New Zealand to use an equity crowdfunding campaign to create a video game, CONICAL will be paving the way, offering Kiwi retail investors the chance to own a portion CONICAL studios and be a part of taking New Zealand’s gaming sector.

