Business brokerage makes history at annual awards

Monday, 20 September 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: ABC Business Sales

  • First time for a woman to win coveted Sales Person of the Year
  • First time for a business broker from Otago region to win at awards

ABC Business Sales has achieved top billing for Business Brokers at the annual REINZ Awards in a year that represented one of the toughest challenges for the industry as a whole.

ABC Business Sales won three of the five Business Broker awards that were up for grabs at last week’s virtual/online event – making history in two of the categories and placing second in another.

The two individual awards picked up by the company represented ‘industry firsts’ for business brokers at these awards. They were:

  • Peter Gouverneur (Business Broker - Rising Star Award) who is the first business broker from the Otago region to be recognised at the REINZ awards
  • Linda Harley (Business Broker Sales Person of the Year Award) who is the first woman to win this coveted title.

Chris Small, managing director of ABC Business Sales, was especially proud of the mark being made on the industry by their two individual winners, and says also winning the award for being the best large brokerage reflected well on the entire team’s efforts.

“The last 12 months with Covid and lockdowns challenges have been some of the toughest on record for the entire industry, so I’m particularly proud of the resilience and effort displayed by all our brokers to win an award that shows we really dug in and completed more deals than our competitors.”

Linda Harley – a specialist Childcare business broker based in Tauranga - says being the first woman to win this top award means a great deal.

“To be the first woman to achieve this, in what is a very male-dominated profession, is an added bonus and hopefully an inspiration to other women in the industry. I’ve been a finalist in this category for several years so I’m also personally proud to be recognised for the dedication and skill I bring to the profession.”


Born and bred Otago broker, Peter Gouverneur, says he is proud to be making a mark from near the bottom of the country in what is a very competitive industry.

“Business Brokerage is a new career path for me, so this award gives me a huge motivation boost to take things to the next level, especially with the awesome support I get from our ABC team.”

 

ABC Business Sales REINZ Awards – 2021:

  • ABC Business Sales – Winner: Large Business Brokerage
  • Peter Gouverneur – Winner: Business Broker - Rising Star
  • Linda Harley – Winner: Business Broker Sales Person of the Year
  • Richard Stevens – Runner Up: Business Broker - Rising Star
  • Anthony Gilbert – Runner Up: Business Broker Sales Person of the Year
  • ABC Business Sales Waikato office – Runner Up: Small Business Brokerage
  • ABC Business Sales Tauranga office – Runner Up: Small Business Brokerage

For related hi-res imager please click here

About ABC Business Sales:

ABC Business Sales has been connecting business people to opportunities since 1986. We have unparalleled knowledge across a wide range of business categories and understand the dynamics that make a business successful. With more than 70 brokers and nearly 50 different business categories we are helping business people achieve their success through our specialisation.

