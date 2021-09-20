Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Change urgently needed in defence against cybercrime

Monday, 20 September 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Daniel Watson

Cultural change urgently needed in defence against cybercrime attacks

Spending millions of dollars and IT specialists working around the clock to defend against the wave of cyber-attacks currently engulfing New Zealand will only be a losing battle until organisations invest in changing staff culture.

Author of the book 'She'll Be Right (Not!) – a cybersecurity guide for Kiwi business owners – SMB cybersecurity expert Daniel Watson, said that the recent spate of cyber-attacks on New Zealand organisations emphasises the urgency of addressing cultural change.

"Staff are the last line of defence. They click on what they click on, and as a result, they can quickly fall prey to tactics like password harvesting – for example, fake Dropbox accounts designed to collect your login details.

"People also tend to use the same or similar passwords. This allows hackers who have 'harvested' just one password to breach the defences of an organisation."

Watson said that it isn't unusual for staff members who have inadvertently clicked on a malicious link to say nothing for fear of getting into trouble.

"That's a cultural issue. Staff afraid of getting into trouble put the business at risk because they don't report mistakes, and it can take days or weeks before the breach is discovered – this is a cultural issue. You want to encourage staff to step up rather than be afraid of admitting mistakes."

Watson said sextortion, phishing and credential harvesting are scams that staff typically get tripped up by, and one of the biggest obstacles to reporting an issue is shame or embarrassment.

"Once somebody has login details, they can re-direct invoices and change supply arrangements. It just takes one small slip up that somebody is too afraid to admit to, and the cybercriminals are in."

There are three important aspects to changing the culture of a business to one that is cyber vigilant:

1. Top-down change

Watson said culture change starts at the top. Senior management needs to lead by example and make clear that cybersecurity is an organisation-wide issue – not just something for IT to worry about.

"Implement a set of security policies from the top down. For example, any financial transactions or marketing invoices must be approved by management or change of account details to require two-factor authentication."

2. Make cybersecurity an operational issue

Watson said embedding cybersecurity into a company's operations is crucial and should include awareness training and how to recognise a scam.

"Put in place an incident response plan – much like a health and safety plan, where if you see a hazard, you report it. If management responds negatively by ignoring the report, browbeating or ridiculing staff, they will likely hide things under the carpet and hope the boss won't notice."

3. Rapid response

"Create a culture of rapid response. The sooner staff notify IT, the quicker the experts can get in there and mitigate the damage," Watson said.

For more information visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-watson-cybersecurity/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Daniel Watson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>


Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 