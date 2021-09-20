Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMG announces new Chief Executive Officer

Monday, 20 September 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: FMG

Rural insurer FMG has announced Adam Heath as its new Chief Executive Officer who will start in the role on 20 December 2021.

Adam is currently the Executive General Manager, Insurance Solutions with Suncorp New Zealand and is accountable for its general insurance portfolios under the Vero brand.

“With a strong background in general and life insurance, banking and telecommunications, we’re thrilled to have secured someone of Adam’s calibre”, says FMG’s Board Chair Tony Cleland.

“Added to this, Adam is a leader who empowers those around him, shares FMG’s values and has empathy for the mutual model and the rural sector. We know Adam will be a great fit for FMG and ably lead the organisation through its next chapter” says Mr Cleland.

In accepting the role Adam says he’s long admired FMG from the outside as an iconic New Zealand and rural brand.

“I’m really looking forward to joining FMG and being part of the Mutual’s long and proud history of supporting rural communities”, says Adam Heath, FMG’s incoming CEO.

“It’s already a very successful and well-run organisation and what impresses me is it’s not resting on its laurels in that regard. It has an ambitious growth strategy and wants to improve further to support clients and members in an increasingly digitalised world.”

“FMG is also striving to be world class in terms of employee engagement, which I find both aspirational and inspirational,” says Mr Heath.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting our teams and clients across the country and finding out more about what it means to be a part of this organisation, as we shape the next exciting path forward.”

“I would also like to acknowledge my time over the last eight years at Suncorp New Zealand where I have had the pleasure and privilege of working with a fantastic team of professionals driven to be there for customers in the moments that matter. I know that business is in good hands, and I wish the Suncorp team every success for the future,” says Mr Heath.

