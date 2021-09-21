Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Monkeys Aotearoa Wins Meridian Energy

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: The Monkeys Aotearoa

New Zealand clean energy company Meridian has appointed The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Interactive, as its new creative agency of record, effective 1st October 2021.

Part of the Meridian Group, Meridian is New Zealand’s largest electricity generator, producing electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources – wind, water and sun.

The Monkeys new foundation client in New Zealand, Meridian’s appointment marks the second account win for the agency off the back of announcing ASB and since launching the Auckland office in August.

Meridian Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Healy, says: “For us it’s really important to work with partners who are committed to building more diverse, interesting, creative and challenging teams – that’s where we believe the most powerful creative comes from.

“The commitment we’ve got from The Monkeys to build a team like that gives us confidence that they’re the right creative partner for the future, who’ll help us continue our strong run of success.”

The Monkeys Aotearoa CEO, Managing Director Accenture Interactive NZ, Justin Mowday, adds: “We’re so excited to have Meridian joining The Monkeys family. Alongside ASB, we have the most progressive and exciting brands in their respective categories.

“Meridian is an extraordinary gentailer, responsible for supplying a third of the whole country’s electricity with 100% renewable energy, from wind, water and sun. But they’re thinking bigger than that, taking genuine action around decarbonisation and actually doing big things rather than just talking about it. They’re perfectly positioned for the future and we’re looking forward to being part of that.

“The Meridian marketing team are top-notch and have real momentum, and with a clear vision on where they need to go, it’ll be a privilege helping them get there.

“Winning Meridian further fuels our mission to build the most interesting, diverse and talented team in New Zealand.”

