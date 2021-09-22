Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark Sport Secures Broadcast Rights To United Rugby Championship

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Spark Sport continues to bring more sport to New Zealanders, announcing today that it will be the exclusive New Zealand broadcaster for the newly formatted United Rugby Championship.

The United Rugby Championship replaces the previous Pro14 Competition and involves leading professional teams from South Africa, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy. This year the league has expanded to include the four South African teams – the Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers, Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls- who previously played in Super Rugby ensuring a bigger, bolder and stronger competition than ever before.

The Championship kicks off this weekend with key matches including the Cell C Sharks vs Munster, Vodacom Bulls vs Leinster, Emirates Lions vs Zebre and the DHL Stormers vs Benetton all playing live on Spark Sport.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says he’s confident plenty of Kiwi rugby fans will tune in to watch how the new championship plays out.

“We love our Rugby in Aotearoa and there’s a huge appetite from Kiwi rugby fans to watch the action playing out in overseas competitions as the competitive landscape becomes closer than it has ever been before.

“In particular, since their departure from the former Super Rugby competition, the South African teams have gone from strength to strength, and are sure to add some real fire power to the competition giving Kiwi rugby fans the quality of rugby they expect to watch.

“The United Rugby Championship will see World Cup winners, stars of the Guinness Six Nations, the Rugby Championship and household names from the British & Irish Lions tour turning up week in week out.”

Martin Anayi, CEO of United Rugby Championship says the United Rugby Championship will begin to reshape the world of club rugby.

“We are creating a league that embraces and celebrates difference and where the only way to succeed will be to match the skill and intensity of the international game.

“The arrival of South Africa’s elite teams and the removal of fixtures from international match weekends will make our league stronger across the board. We will see heroes taking on heroes every week in iconic locations to create an appeal that will be unmatched in in the world of club rugby.

“We have listened and we have answered the challenge set by our clubs to take this competition to the next level both on and off the field so we’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Spark Sport to ensure the rugby loving Kiwis can watch action live and direct.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Spark Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>



Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 