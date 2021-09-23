Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Events To Reach Large Online Audience

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners

Whanganui & Partners has chosen to deliver its upcoming Public Forum online, so that it can reach a larger audience than possible under Alert Level 2 restrictions.

Acting CE Jonathan Sykes will be presenting an update on Whanganui & Partners activity at the online event, while economist Cameron Bagrie is confirmed to speak.

Members of the Public are also invited to ask questions at the Forum, either submitted in advance by email or online during the livestream.

Sykes said the online format offered advantages in many ways. “It’s great that we won’t be restricted to a small number of attendees and it gives us an opportunity to produce a recording of the Forum so that people can watch it when they’re available.

“Of course we love the chance to meet the public face-to-face, and we know our business community values the opportunity to meet and interact at our events,” Sykes said. “Unfortunately, if we went ahead with an in-person event we would have had to limit the number of people able to attend, and social distancing rules would’ve made it difficult for them to interact with each other.

“We see going online as an excellent compromise though, especially at a time when it’s so important for local businesses to understand how our economy is performing.”

Sykes said Whanganui & Partners was eager to hear from Bagrie, and was reassured by the most up-to-date data that the local economy was well placed despite the challenges of lockdown periods and restrictions on businesses’ ability to operate.

The last few months have also tested Whanganui & Partners’ Innovate finalists more than any had anticipated, and there’s another challenge yet to come as they face the judges in a new format.

What was to be a dinner event attended by hundreds has now been reimagined, with an even bigger audience possible as it will now be livestreamed to an unlimited number of viewers.

Tim Easton, the Economic Development Agency’s Strategic Lead – Business, said the final pitches would now take place in an atmosphere reminiscent of a Dragon’s Den episode.

“We’ll have a panel of four judges and a small number of sponsors watching the Top 7’s pitches, it’ll be intense and exciting and we know the online audience will add to that sense of anticipation.”

Easton said the event would now take place in a private function room and details around how to register to watch the event live would be updated on the Innovate Whanganui website, and through Whanganui & Partners’ channels, as the details were confirmed.

Whanganui & Partners’ Public Forum will stream online from 5pm, Register at discoverwhanganui.nz/forum

