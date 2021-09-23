Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ChargeNet Appoints Transport And Energy Industry Leader Elizabeth Yeaman To The Board Of Directors

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: ChargeNet

ChargeNet, New Zealand’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network company, has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Yeaman as an independent director to its board.

ChargeNet Chairman, Richard Dellabarca said “It’s a privilege to have Elizabeth join our Board. She brings extensive strategic and specialist experience in the transport and energy sectors and knowledge of market driven transport electrification strategies which will be invaluable as ChargeNet executes its local and global expansion plans.

Over her career, Elizabeth has held various positions including founding specialist independent consultancy Retyna and leading the New Zealand Government’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EECA) EV programme where she was responsible for designing and implementing the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund and the EV Information Programme.

“Elizabeth has a deep understanding of government policy and processes which broadens and further strengthens our board. This expertise will be critical as we accelerate our growth strategy to deliver a future-proofed New Zealand based EV charging network and progress plans to develop superior charging networks in other countries,” said Mr Dellabarca.

Elizabeth Yeaman adds “I have been very impressed by the management teams’ commitment to delivering an electric vehicle future for New Zealand and I’m thrilled to be part of the company as it continues to invest in expanding charging services and introducing new, innovative technologies.

“ChargeNet has a clear and achievable vision for an electric transport future. The recent investment by global energy trading company Mercuria was a significant milestone for the company, ensuring its technology and skills continue to be at the forefront of providing a charging network to enable that future.

“The next five years is going to be pivotal for ChargeNet as the increased adoption of electric vehicles and the electrification of heavy vehicles including buses and trucks, the marine industry and short-haul aircraft opens up significant new opportunities for providing charging services.

“It’s an exciting time to join the company and I am looking forward to providing my insights and understanding of the wider transport sector to support CEO and co-founder Steve West and the Board on their pursuit to build the business and drive growth plans to underpin the transition to EV’s locally and in selected international markets,” said Ms Yeaman.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ChargeNet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:


BNZ: Consumer Card Spending Climbing Out Of Delta Lockdown
New data from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) shows card spending is heading back towards pre-delta lockdown levels. Spending on BNZ credit, debit and Eftpos cards has bounced back over the last three weeks and is now 14 per cent below the pre-delta lockdown average... More>>


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 