ChargeNet Appoints Transport And Energy Industry Leader Elizabeth Yeaman To The Board Of Directors

ChargeNet, New Zealand’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network company, has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Yeaman as an independent director to its board.

ChargeNet Chairman, Richard Dellabarca said “It’s a privilege to have Elizabeth join our Board. She brings extensive strategic and specialist experience in the transport and energy sectors and knowledge of market driven transport electrification strategies which will be invaluable as ChargeNet executes its local and global expansion plans.

Over her career, Elizabeth has held various positions including founding specialist independent consultancy Retyna and leading the New Zealand Government’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EECA) EV programme where she was responsible for designing and implementing the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund and the EV Information Programme.

“Elizabeth has a deep understanding of government policy and processes which broadens and further strengthens our board. This expertise will be critical as we accelerate our growth strategy to deliver a future-proofed New Zealand based EV charging network and progress plans to develop superior charging networks in other countries,” said Mr Dellabarca.

Elizabeth Yeaman adds “I have been very impressed by the management teams’ commitment to delivering an electric vehicle future for New Zealand and I’m thrilled to be part of the company as it continues to invest in expanding charging services and introducing new, innovative technologies.

“ChargeNet has a clear and achievable vision for an electric transport future. The recent investment by global energy trading company Mercuria was a significant milestone for the company, ensuring its technology and skills continue to be at the forefront of providing a charging network to enable that future.

“The next five years is going to be pivotal for ChargeNet as the increased adoption of electric vehicles and the electrification of heavy vehicles including buses and trucks, the marine industry and short-haul aircraft opens up significant new opportunities for providing charging services.

“It’s an exciting time to join the company and I am looking forward to providing my insights and understanding of the wider transport sector to support CEO and co-founder Steve West and the Board on their pursuit to build the business and drive growth plans to underpin the transition to EV’s locally and in selected international markets,” said Ms Yeaman.

