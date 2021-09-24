Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ACROMEC's Associated Life Science Incubator Launches Co-working Labspace

Friday, 24 September 2021, 5:48 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ACROMEC Limited (ACROMEC; SGX: 43F), a specialist engineering services provider, announced that subsidiary ACROMEC Engineers Pte Ltd (ACROMEC Engineers) through joint-venture associate Life Science Incubator Pte Ltd, has launched the first Life Science Incubator co-working laboratory space, with a ceremony on location at the German Centre, International Business Plaza, Singapore.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Trade & Industry and others from the Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore, SGInnovate, A*STAR, NTUitiv and NUS accelerator. Members of Life Science Incubator's current network of some 20 industry partners, including Merck, also attended the event.

Serving early-stage bio and pharma start-ups, companies and entrepreneurs in the MedTech, Biotech, Biopharma and FoodTech sectors, Life Science Incubator will provide flexible co-working laboratory spaces for research and development. With access to communal state-of-the-art technologies and facilities, start-ups will be able to fully focus on innovation and talent in science without having to think about hefty infrastructure capital.

Said Niamh Madden, General Manager of Life Science Incubator, "Today marks the start of our exciting journey at the Life Science Incubator. We look forward to supporting science and technology start-ups and being an integral launchpad for their endeavours. With our strong network of partner companies, we are confident that the incubator will become a vibrant centre of entrepreneurship, technology and science."

Said Mr Lim Say Chin, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of ACROMEC, "The successful completion and launch of the Life Science Incubator attests to ACROMEC's track record and success as a specialist engineering provider for controlled environments. We are excited to be a part of this vibrant ecosystem and will continue to serve companies and start-ups in the life science, biotech, healthcare, and research sectors."

In July, the Group announced that wholly-owned subsidiary ACROMEC Engineers had entered into a joint-venture agreement with strategic partner Tako Ventures to build, own, and operate JVCo and co-working laboratory facilities. JVCo is 30% owned by the Group through ACROMEC Engineers, while Tako Ventures holds the remaining 70% stake, managing JVCo and the Life Science Incubator.

ACROMEC Engineers undertook the design, construction, and fitting-out works for the 600 square meter Life Science Incubator's co-working lab facilities, which includes 8 suites, 51 lab benches, and 1 operating theatre.

