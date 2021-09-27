Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advanced Security Again Recognised At The New Zealand Security Industry Awards

Monday, 27 September 2021, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Advanced Security Group

The New Zealand Security Industry Awards, hosted and sponsored by the New Zealand Security Association (NZSA) held its annual awards over the week starting from the 20th September to recognise excellence and outstanding service delivery provided by those working within the Security Industry.

The awards were originally scheduled for the 20th August at the Christchurch Townhall however COVID-19 Alert Level 4 has meant the awards were presented in a different format.

The Advanced Security Group (www.asgl.co.nz) team were recognised with Electronic Security Trainee of the Year going to Alena Severinsen, Security Integrator of the Year going to Ben Wilson and Advanced Security receiving Outstanding Staff Retention/Staff Development Programme of the Year for the third year in a row, with Advanced Security also receiving this award in both 2020 and 2019.

Advanced Security was recognised with its new Leadership Scholarship programme which is another initiative where the business continues to invest in its people. Eight scholarships are awarded per annum and the programme includes personality profiling, external training with IMNZ, twelve months mentoring, and further leadership responsibilities.

Advanced Security also had team members recognised as finalists in Design and Support Electronic Sector Professional of the Year Umesh Fernando and Install and Service Electronic Sector (Corporate) Technician of the Year Tom Standen.

Hayden George, General Manager of Advanced Security, commented “awesome to see some of our team again recognised as being the best within New Zealand, we are always proud of our people and all that they achieve, a special congratulations to all of those recognised through these awards”.

Advanced Security continues to position for the future through embracing its values of People, Capability, Customers, and Growth.

About Advanced Security Group

Advanced Security Group secure customers for the future to protect what they value most. As one of the largest dedicated corporate and industrial electronic security integrators in New Zealand, Advanced Security Group have been trusted to secure New Zealand’s most important organisations in corporate, government and industrial sectors, since 2002.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of ultimate parent company TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited (www.tptgroup.co.nz), Advanced Security Group are proud to be New Zealand owned, and support Aotearoa with 16 offices across the country.

Advanced Security Group have dedicated offices in Whangarei, Auckland (2), Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch and Dunedin.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Advanced Security Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 