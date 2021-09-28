Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Research Reveals Harm Caused By Debt Collection Practices

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 6:46 am
Press Release: FinCap

FinCap is calling for robust regulation to counter unfair debt collection practices in Aotearoa, following the release of a new research report today.

Overwhelming bombardment via phone calls, texts, emails and in-person visits as well as unpredictable yet substantial fees have been revealed among a range of harmful practices from debt collectors.

It is reported that these can continue even when it is clear they will not help break a cycle of unmanageable debt for those who are already facing financial hardship.

Victoria University senior lecturer Victoria Stace and Liz Gordon, of Pukeko Research, partnered with FinCap for the Debt Collection in Aotearoa from the perspective of financial mentors report .

Financial mentors were interviewed about people they support who are experiencing debt collection.

Some of the key findings show tactics used by debt collectors can cause great harm to whānau in debt, the settings for the attachment order process in our courts need reform and irresponsible lending continues to be a problem.

It also highlights the vital role financial mentors play in advocating for their clients against unfair practices.

"I don’t know how some people actually survive the barrage of text and emails and phone calls and letters in the post," one financial mentor reports.

"But some people don’t survive it which is why they come to us in tears and end up going insolvent just so they don’t have that pressure."

For example, a client might have a $500 power bill that was incurred years ago but then it goes to debt collection and it’s now a $1500 debt, and the client has no way of paying this.

FinCap chief executive Ruth Smithers says whānau facing hardship should not be up against unfair debt collection which makes matters much worse.

"With a lack of oversight for debt collection in Aotearoa there is some totally unacceptable behaviour and reckless processes going unchecked. People that are already struggling are up against it," she says.

"We need changes to the Fair Trading Act that lead to robust regulatory oversight, clear industry guidelines and effective protections for people looking to get back on their feet, when in debt."

FinCap is also calling for a judgement proof debtor policy to prevent up to 40 per cent of people’s benefits being taken away by attachment orders before it reaches their bank account to pay for food.

"Financial mentors are doing great work to prevent debt spiralling out of control, but we’re only dealing with the tip of the iceberg - we need robust regulation for everyday fair practice," says Ruth.

"We intend to work with government to find a solution for the issues raised in this report."

FinCap has also shared previous research related to debt collection on their website:

Debt collection in New Zealand: Considering the case for adoption of guidelines, modelled on Australian debt collection guidelines, to address poor conduct by debt collectors

Working Towards a Fairer Consumer Credit Market: A study of the issues in New Zealand’s consumer credit market and proposals for reform: Enforcement Issues

Working Towards a Fairer Consumer Credit Market: A study of the issues in New Zealand’s consumer credit market and proposals for reform: Debt Collection

If you or anyone you know needs more support around debt collection, contact the MoneyTalks helpline on 0800 345 123.

Note: FinCap is the umbrella organisation for the 900 financial mentors across the country.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FinCap on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 