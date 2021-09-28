FIRST Security Honoured With Multiple Wins At 2021 New Zealand Security Awards

Seven award categories won by FIRST Security employees include Customer Champion of the year, Outstanding Security Training Initiative of the Year, Patrol Officer of the Year, Security Administrator of the year, Security Consultant of the Year, Security Trainer or Workplace Assessor of the Year and Security Professional of the Year

New Zealand’s leader in security services, has won an unprecedented seven 2021 New Zealand Security Awards in recognition for its outstanding work in the security industry.

FIRST Security received the following awards:

Ian Dick Memorial Award for Security Professional of the Year - Marishka Wallace

Marishka Wallace Patrol Officer of the Year - Marishka Wallace

Marishka Wallace Security Consultant of the Year - Nicholas Gibbs

Nicholas Gibbs Michael Pepper Award for Outstanding Security Training Initiative of the Year - FIRST Security Skills Plus Training Programme

FIRST Security Skills Plus Training Programme Security Trainer or Workplace Assessor of the Year - Yvonne Bruce

Yvonne Bruce Security Administrator of the Year - Garvin Couch

Garvin Couch Customer Champion of the Year - Brian Switalla

The 2021 New Zealand Security Awards, hosted by the New Zealand Security Association and presented online from 20 September 2021 through 24 September 2021, provides industry-wide recognition of security workers and organisations for excellence in the field and elevating the quality of security services.

“The focus on security has never been greater as we continue to navigate complex challenges around COVID and the shifting needs of the customers and communities we serve,” said Tim Covic, FIRST Security Chief Executive Officer. “We are very proud of all our people who have been honoured at this year’s New Zealand Security Awards and I congratulate all of my colleagues for their extraordinary commitment and contribution to the security industry.”

Amongst the notable industry leaders honoured was FIRST Security Forestry Patrol Officer Marishka Wallace, who received not only Patrol Officer of the Year award but also the prestigious Ian Dick Memorial Award for Security Professional of the Year. Marishka was also presented with an award by Timberlands Limited earlier in the year for her outstanding commitment and dedication to protecting others in the forest.

In the incident that formed the basis for her award nomination, Marishka found herself being pursued by a driver with a firearm while doing a routine permit check. In the face of exceptionally dangerous circumstances, she remained in control of the situation and her proficient driving skills helped her escape the gunman.

“We’re very fortunate to have Mariska on our team and we’re extremely proud of her achievements,” said Covic. “Whether displaying cool headedness and courage under fire or just doing the basic things well day-in, day-out, Marishka embodies qualities and values that shine as an example to all those who work with her.”

FIRST Security National Manager of Managed Isolation & Quarantine (MIQ) Nick Gibbs was also recognised as Security Consultant of the Year. He was involved in the provision of end-to-end MIQ security operations, from security assessments through to implementing security controls in line with assessments and client requirements. As a result of his excellent work, FIRST now provides security services at all 31 MIQ sites.

“In the challenging context of COVID-19, Nick’s trusted advice to his client around key areas of security and safety risk has directly contributed to minimising security and safety breaches at the border – ultimately helping to keep New Zealanders safer,” said Covic.

FIRST Security was also recognised for its role in training the next generation of security officers and consultants, receiving both the Michael Pepper Award for Outstanding Security Training Initiative of the Year for its FIRST Security Skills Plus Training Programme and FIRST Security National Training Manager Yvonne Bruce receiving Security Trainer or Workplace Assessor of the Year.

The FIRST Security Skills Plus Training Programme was offered to Site Supervisors in 2021 as a part of the company’s ongoing Literacy and Numeracy Development Programme. The program focused on developing literacy and numeracy in the context of supervisor skills rather than security skills, such as decision making, having challenging conversations and goal setting. This gave participants greater confidence and motivation to undertake further courses within the NZQA framework.

In addition to being the creator of the Skills Plus Programme, Yvonne Bruce was recognised for her ability to create a wave of new training initiatives in response to COVID and MIQ requirements. Yvonne spearheaded rapid changes to FIRST Security’s training strategy requiring quick turn arounds in adapting best security practices with Government requirements.

FIRST Security MIQ Quality Assurance Manager Garvin Couch received the award for Security Administrator of the Year. He oversaw the roll out of security processes for the MIQ programme and management of additional resources at short notice.

The award for Customer Champion of the Year was presented to FIRST Security General Manager Strategic Accounts and ‘chief customer champion’ Brian Switalla. He oversees all of the company’s National Accounts, many of which have been customers of FIRST for over a decade.

“I am proud to stand alongside these outstanding individuals and extend my congratulations to all recognised last week,” said Covic

