Heartland Reverse Mortgages Awarded Consumer Trusted Accreditation – Five Years In A Row

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 11:47 am
Press Release: Heartland

Heartland Reverse Mortgages is pleased to announce that is has been awarded Consumer Trusted accreditation for five years in a row. Achieving Consumer Trusted constantly is a great accomplishment. This demonstrates Heartland Reverse Mortgages’ ability to go above and beyond for their customers, and to consistently follow the Consumer Trusted strict customer focused criteria.

A reverse mortgage allows people aged over 60 to access some of the equity tied up in their home. It’s a flexible, yet simple solution for people who would like to live a more comfortable retirement whilst staying in their home. Heartland is proud to have helped more than 18,000 people retire more comfortably by using a reverse mortgage that offers multiple guarantees and protections.

Jon Duffy, Chief Executive of Consumer NZ, explained that “Heartland Reverse Mortgages has met the Consumer Trusted strict code of conduct for five years running, which is a testament to their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. Consumers can have the utmost confidence in their products and services. Our Consumer Trusted programme promotes best practise industries and only select few businesses are able to meet its exacting standards”.

To be awarded Consumer Trusted accreditation, businesses must meet or exceed all nine of the following principles.

1. Customer service – Exceptional customer service

2. Returns, refunds and complaints – Putting it right

3. Online presence – Up-to-date and informative

4. Contracts – Fair, robust and easy to understand

5. Pricing and payment – Clear pricing and responsible payment options

6. Privacy and personal data – Safe and secure

7. Advertising and promotion – Accurate

8. Industry standards – Met or exceeded

9. Over and above the law – Individual business commitment

Andrew Ford, General Manager of Heartland Reverse Mortgages, explains that the principles of Consumer Trusted align with Heartland’s values.

“We aim to provide our customers with a product that offers them peace of mind and financial flexibility. We’re thrilled to be recognised as Consumer Trusted for the fifth year in a row. This confirms what we already know – we’re doing right by our customers. This is why 97.2% of new customers in 2020 said that they were either very or extremely satisfied.”

Heartland Bank’s lending criteria, terms, conditions and fees apply. Interest rates are subject to change.

