Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Kick In The Teeth For The Backbone Of The Nation

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Property Council Of New Zealand

“It’s a great day to be a lawyer,” says Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman, “but a terrible day for property owners and tenants, who’ve suddenly had their contracts changed without notice or consultation.”

“Today’s proposal to amend the Property Law Act to insert a clause into commercial leases is a kick in the teeth for the backbone of the nation.

“What the Government fails to realise is that these property owners are the same people who are working hard to keep construction, development and housing projects going. They have effectively dropped a bomb on their most vital industry.

“Property owners have been supporting tenants throughout the lockdowns to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars – we know of one landlord who has provided rent relief of over $180m alone. Most landlords and tenants have approached this issue constructively whether they had the no access clause (ADLS Clause 27.5) in their contracts or not. To legislate one solution across all commercial property contracts where each lease is bespoke and unique only serves to create complex problems for the whole industry.

“This proposal completely misses the intricacies of commercial leases. Where is the bespoke response for hospitality or retail? Why aren’t we focusing on where the need is the greatest?

“There’s also the added ambiguity of what a ‘fair’ proportion of rent relief looks like. While many landlords and tenants might be able to come to an agreement, many others will fail to find a middle ground, creating plenty of work for our legal community, something our politicians seem to have difficulty understanding.

“Property Council is completely perplexed by the Government’s proposal given the Minister's previous public statements, with Hon Kris Faafoi effectively echoing our statements right up until today. We’re proactively reached out to the Minister and officials, offering our assistance as a sounding board so they can test ideas as we do across many issues impacting property but have had no response.

“For a government that publicly touts its willingness to work collaboratively and engage with the private sector to find solutions, they certainly seem hell-bent on disadvantaging the business community over and over again.

“To put a proposal like this on the table 40 days into the current lockdown and nearly 18 months after this issue was raised is simply too late in the piece.

“You have to wonder what’s next. Does this mean the sanctity of all commercial contracts is up for reprisal? Should homeowners have every mortgage contract overridden because the Government wants to insert a clause, should insurance or rates agreements be subject to the Government’s whim? This could affect the heart of every contractual agreement.

“It sends a very poor signal to the investment community when it appears a commercial contract is worthless depending on who is in power.”

 

Notes to the Editor

Auckland District Law Society Lease Clause 27.5: No Access in Emergency

Here is the specific clause of the ADLS Lease referred to above:

If there is an emergency and the Tenant is unable to gain access to the premises to fully conduct the Tenant’s business from the premises because of reasons of safety of the public or property or the need to prevent reduce or overcome any hazard, harm or loss that may be associated with the emergency including:

  1. a prohibited or restricted access cordon applying to the premises; or
  2. prohibition on the use of the premises pending the completion of structural engineering or other reports and appropriate certifications required by any competent authority that the premises are fit for use; or
  3. restriction on occupation of the premises by any competent authority, then a fair proportion of the rent or outgoings shall cease to be payable for the period commencing on the date when the Tenant became unable to gain access to the premises to fully conduct the Tenant’s business from the premises until the inability ceases.

Read more here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Property Council Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 