Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maximise Creative Potential With Logitech MX Keys Mini, A New Minimalist Wireless Keyboard

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Logitech

Smaller yet mightier, designed for creators to help transform the way they work

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the new MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac, keyboards designed for creators that pack more power into a minimalist wireless keyboard. MX Keys Mini offers the best features of the standard-sized MX Keys that consumers know and love, in a minimalist wireless keyboard designed for any space you work, whether a large designer desk in the studio or a home setup. Type with confidence, comfort and style on MX Keys Mini, crafted for efficiency, stability and precision to help maximise creative potential.

“Our new smaller form factor is a result of the input and requests from the creative community for a smaller version of our popular MX Keys,” said Tolya Polyanker, head of MX Master Series for creativity and productivity at Logitech. “MX Keys Mini allows you to regain control of your workspace, giving you more room for ideas to flow while keeping you productive and comfortable for hours.”

MX Keys Mini is equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech’s best non-mechanical typing technology. The minimalist form factor aligns your shoulders and allows you to place your mouse closer to your keyboard for less hand reaching – resulting in better posture and improved ergonomics. Its spherically-dished keys place every key, command and shortcut at your fingertips, without cluttering your space with extra keys you don’t need. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimising responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to orient your fingers and stay in your flow. Three new functions designed to optimise your work experience when using Logitech Options are available in MX Keys Mini: a dictation key (feature provided by Windows and macOS, available in select countries), mute/unmute microphone key and an emoji key.

Offering USB-C quick-charging, MX Keys Mini easily connects to up to three wireless devices with Bluetooth® Low Energy and is compatible with Windows®, Chrome, Linux and Android, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver. MX Keys Mini for Mac is optimised for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

MX Keys Mini appeals to every personality with three colors - rose, pale gray and graphite - and pairs well with Master Series mice, allowing you to build a complete MX setup and create like never before.

At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimise environmental footprint. Sustainable design considers environmental and social impacts from the moment raw materials are sourced right through to end-of-life, which is why a portion of MX Keys Mini’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic 30 percent for graphite and 12 percent for pale gray and rose. Logitech’s PCR program illustrates the brand’s commitment to designing for sustainability and ability to innovate to give materials a second life, helping reduce our industry’s carbon impact. By the end of 2021, half of Logitech’s current Personal Workspace line of mice and keyboards will include some level of PCR plastic and new product introductions will use PCR plastic, wherever possible. MX Keys Mini’s paper packaging is also sourced from FSC(R)-certified forests, reflecting Logitech’s commitment to supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac will be available from 18th October 2021 at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, PB Tech and Noel Leeming. Suggested NZ retail price for MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac is $199.00 NZD. For more information on MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac, please visit Logitech.com.

###

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Logitech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 