Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dispelling Myths For Māori And Pasifika Businesses

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Amotai

When the government’s progressive procurement policy was announced by Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson, almost 12 months ago, no one predicted the impact it would have. The policy has set a procurement contract target for government agencies and Māori businesses.

Now, one year on, over 80 government agents, corporates and Iwi have put their hands up in support of the progressive procurement policy and supplier diversity.

Amotai is the supplier diversity intermediary for Māori and Pasifika businesses, and is funded by Te Puni Kōkiri and Auckland Council to work with big buyers like government agents, Iwi and corporates, to amplify supplier diversity awareness and practices throughout Aotearoa.

“Over $100 million contracts have been awarded to Māori and Pasifika businesses in less than 12 months as a result of working with buyers,” says Ariana Paul, Manukura for Amotai. “Many of the businesses have gone on to win other contracts after being connected to a buyer. They just needed to have a seat at the table and opportunity to prove themselves,” Paul continues.

Dispelling the myths that Māori and Pasifika businesses don’t have capacity or capability, supplier diversity champions such as Kāinga Ora and Auckland Transport, have been paving the way for other organisations to follow. “Supplier diversity isn’t for the faint-hearted,” says Paul. “It takes calabash breakers – leaders who know that equity will never be achieved by doing the same thing.”

Dave Colquhoun, Procurement Manager (Infrastructure) and Sustainable Procurement Lead, says, “Auckland Transport is proud to be an early adopter of supplier diversity with Amotai. We made a step change to include supplier diversity as it fits with our organisational values and objectives and contributes positively to Aotearoa being a diverse, inclusive and equitable society where we create shared prosperity.”

In addition to the social outcomes that supplier diversity brings, working with diverse suppliers promotes innovation, provides multiple channels in the supply chain and drives healthy competition.

“We’re a Māori owned electrical business and we want to create successful pathways for Māori coming through,” says Trent Beazley, co-owner of Caliber Electrics. “One of the benefits of being with Amotai is being able to forecast for mahi, not just 3 months ahead, but 3-5 years ahead,” says Rachel Beazley (co-owner).

“The harsh realities of the August lockdown is excruciating for many Māori business owners and unfortunately, we know that some businesses won’t survive,” says Paul. “The biggest lever that the government has to pull is the progressive procurement policy, which would mean that every mandated agency would look into their procurement practices and act.”

“The policy is about levelling the playing field and removing inequities and disparities that have existed in Aotearoa for far too long.” Ariana continues, “For every lockdown that Aotearoa has been through, the gaps have continued to widen for Māori and Pasifika whānau. Through supplier diversity, we can see the impact– just take these past 12 months and $100 million awarded in contracts to Amotai businesses as an example.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amotai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 