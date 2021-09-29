Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Energy Sector's Brightest Minds Converge At Lumo In November!

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 8:23 pm
Press Release: Energy Academy

Key leaders and astute minds in New Zealand’s energy sector will converge at the Christchurch Town Hall for LUMO, a new energy symposium on 11th November.

LUMO is a platform that aims to illuminate the sector’s influence on humanity and shift the national narrative so that energy innovations is a story that everyone wants to be a part of.

“The only thing standing in our way of creating a sustainable and equitable energy future for New Zealand is the way we will work together on our shared challenges,” says LUMO creator Dee Anderson.

Over 30 speakers will come together in a unique setting to discuss and dissect the energy sector’s shared challenges. Some highlights include:

Alison Anitawaru Cole, Principal Indigenous Law, Human Rights & Environment Consultant and ex-human rights lawyer for the UN, questions whether people really understand the lifestyle changes we need to make to our energy profile to stop climate change, and whether the Government really knows whether we will vote for these changes.

Hermione McCallum-Haire and Our Energy CEO John Campbell drills discuss who really owns energy in a democratised world. Hermione drills down into energy sovereignty, the rights of humans and communities to have agency in their choice of energy systems.

Our next generation of thinkers and problem-solvers from educational institutions organisations and groups such as the EECA Graduate Programme, Tokona Te Raki and the Young Energy Professionals Network will join at LUMO to collaborate on common challenges in service of a positive energy future for Aotearoa.

Tim Hawkey - Founder of EnergyBank, a startup dedicated to developing scaleable and low cost environmentally-friendly electricity storage technology, and Juliet Oliver from Todd Energy, also 2021’s NZ Young Energy Professional of the Year, will take the stage to enlighten us on their own perspectives on their decarbonisation journey.

Other exciting new announcements to the programme include performances by Slam Poet Daisy Speaks, speed mentoring (our take on speed dating!), e-biking, punting on the Avon River, a debate on ‘Energy as a Human Right’ by the University of Canterbury Debating Team, with plenty of opportunities for networking and driving discussion with peers in the energy community. 

Christchurch creative duo, Shades Arcade, are LUMO’s creative partners and are bringing installations and experiences to LUMO to ignite creativity among attendees.

LUMO creative founder, Deanna Anderson talks about the innovative programme and approach to the LUMO symposium.

”We want LUMO to be much more than a traditional conference. LUMO is designed to be a platform for the exchange of transparent, open and changemaking debate and discussions. We hope participants will walk away with a renewed focus and agency as we shift towards a new narrative for New Zealand’s energy future.”

The full programme in available online and limited registration passes are still available at energyacademy.nz.co/lumo.

LUMO is supported by partners Orion, Christchurch NZ, Ara Ake, Genesis and Ministry of Social Development and powered by ticketing partner, Humanitix.

