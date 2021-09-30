Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bad Backs The Cause Of Most Expensive Health Insurance Claims

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Southern Cross

Surgery for bad backs has topped the list of most expensive surgical claims funded by Southern Cross Health Insurance (Southern Cross) in the year to 30 June 2021, with the highest individual claim coming to $222,000.

Eight of the top 10 most expensive claims paid by New Zealand’s leading health insurer were for spinal fusions - surgery which permanently connects two or more vertebrae in the spine – with four claims topping a whopping $200,000.

Southern Cross Chief Medical Officer, Stephen Child, said that the expense and volume of these claims demonstrate the value and benefits of health insurance.

“Whether you require expensive surgery such as spinal fusion, or if you are one of thousands needing a more common procedure, such as the removal of a skin lesion, Southern Cross members can have the assurance they are covered for unexpected events.”

The next two most expensive claims were for radical neck dissection surgery, which involves the removal of cancerous tumours, with each claim totalling more than $150,000.

Child said spinal fusion is a highly complex procedure and therefore can be very costly.

“Spinal fusion surgery is a very serious procedure that’s typically performed by an orthopaedic surgeon or a neurosurgeon. Often it involves the implantation of extensive metalware and artificial bone, which results in additional cost and expense.”

Southern Cross is a not-for-profit Friendly Society which operates solely for the benefit of members. For the year ended 30 June 2021, it paid more than three million claims valued at $1.12 billion.

When looking at what were the most common claims paid by Southern Cross, the highest by volume was cryotherapy procedures (34,000 individual claims), followed by excisions of skin lesions (31,000) and minor surgery performed by a GP (26,000).

Cryotherapy breaks down skin lesions or skin abnormalities at the site through freezing. A skin excision procedure involves the cutting of abnormal tissue away from healthy tissue.

Colonoscopies, which look for signs of bowel cancer and investigate causes of pain, bleeding or changed bowel habits, were the fourth most commonly-funded procedure, with 23,000 claims paid by Southern Cross.

“Given the high incidence of skin cancer in New Zealand, it isn’t surprising skin lesion removal is one of the most common procedures we fund,” Child said.

Although the individual claim costs can be high, Southern Cross Health Society’s Affiliated Provider programme has helped to dampen rising healthcare costs, achieving more than $220 million of savings for members through the programme since 2012.

Top 10 most expensive individual claims in FY21

ProcedureTotal paid
Spinal Fusion$222,000
Spinal Fusion$210,000
Spinal Fusion$201,000
Spinal Fusion$200,000
Spinal Fusion$179,000
Spinal fusion$175,000
Radical Neck Dissection$170,000
Radical Neck Dissection$156,000
Spinal Fusion$156,000
Spinal Fusion$153,000
Top 10 procedures by volume in FY21 
ProcedureDescriptionNumber of procedures funded
Cryotherapy of Skin LesionsLiquid nitrogen treatment to freeze and destruct an abnormality.34,000
Excision Skin LesionCutting out abnormal tissue away, usually related to cancer.31,000
GP minor surgeryN/A26,000
ColonoscopyAn exam used to detect changes or abnormalities in the large intestine (colon) and rectum.23,000
Intravitreal injectionAn injection or shot of medicine into the eye.10,000
NasendoscopyA test to look at the inside of the nose, the throat (pharynx) and the voice box (larynx).9,000
Biopsy of Skin and Subcutaneous TissueA procedure to remove cells or skin samples from the body for laboratory examination.9,000
Cataract extraction and insert IOLRemoval of cloudy lens in the eye and replacement with artificial IOL (intraocular) lens.8,000
Gastroscopy (+/- Biopsy / Polyp)A procedure to examine the upper part of the digestive system.7,000
Removal of TeethN/A6,000

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern Cross on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 