NZ Interior Refurbishment Company To Offer School Leaver Training Programme

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Zhoosh

Auckland and Christchurch-based interior refurbishment company Zhoosh is now offering school leavers the opportunity to build a worthwhile career straight out of high school.

It’s going to be all hands on deck at Zhoosh in 2022, with the company officially recruiting 2021 school leavers for on-the-job training, beginning in January 2022.

According to spokesperson name here, Zhoosh decided to employ school leavers to encourage young people to start out strong and build a worthwhile career without racking up student debt and spending time and money in university.

“This option allows students to study while they work and build a future for themselves. If people want a decent crack at buying a house and getting ahead in life, they need to be set up with a good-paying job and a future.”

Zhoosh offers school leavers the chance to embark on many career paths within the construction industry, with an estimation role being offered in 2022 that could lead to project management, quantity surveying, commercial management, sales, and business development.

“The pathway is endless.”

Zhoosh is already trialling a new school leaver for 2022 and has just a few requirements for those looking at entering a training programme with them in the future.

“Have the right attitude and be willing to learn.” Zhoosh will also be offering a bond payment to school leavers payable after the completion of their studies and conditional on them remaining with the company for a minimum of 12 months after their training is finished.

About Zhoosh

Zhoosh, helps businesses design, refurbish, and fit out commercial interiors and has a dedicated team of designers, project managers, site managers, and approved contractors and suppliers that work accorss multiple projects nationwide.

Zhoosh has office locations in Auckland and Christchurch, and would love the opportunity to help you with your small or large-scale fit-out or refurbishment project from design through to construction.

