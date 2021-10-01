Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hon Dr Megan Woods To Feature At ‘Can We Have Clean, Cheap, Reliable Energy’ On Wed 6 Oct, At The New Time Of 6.30-8pm

Friday, 1 October 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Te Putahi Centre

Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making is proud to announce the full line-up of expert speakers set to take the stage at ‘Can we have clean, cheap, reliable energy’ on Wednesday 6 October, at the new time of 6.30-8pm.

Speakers include Dr Jan Wright, former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment; Pip Newland, Sustainability lead at Orion; Ryan Kuggeleijn, Sustainable Development Manager at Meridian Energy; Paul Fuge, Powerswitch Manager (Consumer NZ); Dr Chris Mardon, Managing Director at EcoBulb.

Together they present a range of strategies for decarbonising our energy system - from household lighting to investment in new generation.

The Hon Dr Megan Woods, Minister of Energy and Resources, will present some closing remarks in response to the conversation.

Te Pūtahi director Jessica Halliday says, “We're trying to expand the energy conversation beyond engineers and officialdom, and help more people get involved in the future of the city.

"We'd love to see more people talking about how to decarbonise the energy system, because decisions here, such as the shape of the electricity market or improved efficiency, will directly affect our lives."

This event is one of five Christchurch Conversations run by Te Pūtahi in conjunction with the Christchurch City Council, exploring how the city can achieve its climate goals. The series aims to inspire Christchurch people to work on positive solutions to climate change, especially where these will improve the life of the city.

The event kicks off with presentations before opening up to a panel discussion.

The public are invited to attend this free event online, as the limited number of tickets to the in-person event under Level 2 are now booked out. Registrations for the live stream via Humanitix.

For more information, visit https://teputahi.org.nz/.

For registrations, visit: https://events.humanitix.com/can-we-have-clean-cheap-reliable-energy

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Putahi Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 