Hon Dr Megan Woods To Feature At ‘Can We Have Clean, Cheap, Reliable Energy’ On Wed 6 Oct, At The New Time Of 6.30-8pm

Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making is proud to announce the full line-up of expert speakers set to take the stage at ‘Can we have clean, cheap, reliable energy’ on Wednesday 6 October, at the new time of 6.30-8pm.

Speakers include Dr Jan Wright, former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment; Pip Newland, Sustainability lead at Orion; Ryan Kuggeleijn, Sustainable Development Manager at Meridian Energy; Paul Fuge, Powerswitch Manager (Consumer NZ); Dr Chris Mardon, Managing Director at EcoBulb.

Together they present a range of strategies for decarbonising our energy system - from household lighting to investment in new generation.

The Hon Dr Megan Woods, Minister of Energy and Resources, will present some closing remarks in response to the conversation.

Te Pūtahi director Jessica Halliday says, “We're trying to expand the energy conversation beyond engineers and officialdom, and help more people get involved in the future of the city.

"We'd love to see more people talking about how to decarbonise the energy system, because decisions here, such as the shape of the electricity market or improved efficiency, will directly affect our lives."

This event is one of five Christchurch Conversations run by Te Pūtahi in conjunction with the Christchurch City Council, exploring how the city can achieve its climate goals. The series aims to inspire Christchurch people to work on positive solutions to climate change, especially where these will improve the life of the city.

The event kicks off with presentations before opening up to a panel discussion.

The public are invited to attend this free event online, as the limited number of tickets to the in-person event under Level 2 are now booked out. Registrations for the live stream via Humanitix.

