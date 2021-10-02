New England Investment & Retirement Group To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. ("NEIRG"), a registered investment adviser headquartered in North Andover, MA, will join Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1995, NEIRG provides holistic wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, trusts, estates, endowments and retirement plans. Through sophisticated financial planning and a differentiated investment management approach, including access to proprietary alternative investment solutions, NEIRG provides its clients with highly personalized services to help them attain their objectives.

"Joining Connectus will position us to achieve the next phase of our firm's evolution and growth while maintaining our boutique service approach and culture. Connectus will equip us with a very attractive suite of tools and resources, which will further enhance our ability to meet each of our client's unique needs," said Nick Giacoumakis, NEIRG's President and Founder. "Leveraging these capabilities to both expand our business and deepen our relationships with clients will make this an ideal partnership."

"The NEIRG team is a highly experienced group and an impressive new member of the Connectus family," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "This transaction is evidence of Connectus' continued strong momentum in the United States. Connectus' ability to empower advisers, through access to deep resources and state-of-the-art client service capabilities, provides a unique balance of scale and expertise with a vital emphasis on the client relationship. We are confident that NEIRG will benefit from all that Connectus has to offer to drive its continued growth."

