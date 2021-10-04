Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Qual IT Partners With Millpond Promising Greater Certainty For Customers’ IT Projects

Monday, 4 October 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: Qual IT

Qual IT is partnering with Millpond to provide specialised project management and training expertise for organisations undertaking digital transformation, enabling greater clarity and certainty for their customer’s IT projects.

Having seen Millpond’s track record of excellent delivery in the market, and having a similar people-centric organisational culture, Qual IT felt that the time was right to take a cornerstone shareholding in the company.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve our service, and being able to offer our clients a safe pair of hands to oversee the delivery of their IT projects was a logical next step,” says Shane Hewson, co-founder and director of New Zealand information technology and quality assurance company Qual IT.

Qual IT has carved a niche in the IT market, providing independent, integrated Quality Assurance services for over 17 years to organisations across all kinds of industries and across a variety of project types.

“Our decision to invest in Millpond will enable growth across both companies through expanded offerings to the market,” says Jon McPhee, co-founder and director of Qual IT, alongside Shane.

“The team at Millpond are as dedicated to integrity and excellence as we are, and their team lives and breathes the values of excellence. These are qualities we believe are integral to business. We are excited for the future of our partnership and we are looking forward to delivering even better results for our clients.”

