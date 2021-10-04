Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hanging Up On Legacy Copper Landlines

Monday, 4 October 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

For more than 100 years, copper phone networks have served New Zealanders well, but with newer, more reliable, digital ways of communicating now widely available, Vodafone is hanging up on this outdated technology.

From today, the company is moving customers still using older circuit-switched phone lines (plain old telephone system / POTS) onto services that offer voice over fibre, wireless, UltraFast HFC or copper broadband (VoIP).

Joe Goddard, Experience & Commercial Director, Vodafone NZ explains: “We’re simplifying and improving our systems and withdrawing the legacy analogue voice technology for residential customers and offering to move them onto newer technology before April next year. Most customers will actually save themselves money by moving onto a broadband-based calling system.

“All Vodafone copper phone customers will have the option to move to a broadband based calling service to stay connected. Depending on where they live and their personal circumstances, that might be using fibre, wireless broadband, UltraFast HFC or copper broadband access technology.

“Technologies constantly get superseded by the new. People stopped using analogue TV when digital viewing came to the fore, and Kiwis no longer rely on classified ads to sell stuff now that TradeMe has made it heaps easier. So, to ensure customers get the most out of the new technology sooner, we’re calling time on the plain old telephone system (POTS) that uses the old Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN).

“The first customers we’re transitioning are those who still use the old Spark (originally Telecom) copper phone network, which totals around 10,000 connections that we’ll handhold through the upgrade before March 31, 2022.”

As Vodafone now only sells phone plans that make calls using broadband technology, if customers want to keep a phone service with Vodafone, they’ll need to get a broadband plan that comes with a phone line. Customers can keep their existing phone number on the service they choose, which may include fibre, wireless broadband, UltraFast HFC or copper broadband depending on their address, see www.vodafone.co.nz/addresschecker for more info.

Joe adds: “We’re starting to send out letters to relevant customers from today and asking people to call our specialist team based here in Aotearoa New Zealand to get them sorted and moved onto a newer phone service, as well as answer any questions.

“We know that while this will be better for customers, change can be difficult, so we’re happy to help walk customers through the newer options. We’re asking customers to call us even if it’s to let us know they don’t need their phone line anymore.”

For more information please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/voicetransition or call us on 0800 000 047.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 