Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clean Sweep For Rural Business At Recent REINZ Industry Awards

Monday, 4 October 2021, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

New Zealand’s largest full-service real estate agency, Bayleys Real Estate, has achieved a clean sweep across all rural categories at the recent Real Estate Institute (REINZ) Awards for Excellence.

Collecting five out of five industry awards in the rural category, Bayleys was also the most decorated agency at the virtual awards ceremony.

Bayleys took home the following REINZ accolades:

  • Rural Rising Star of the Year – Stephen Thompson, Bayleys Gisborne
  • Rural Salesperson of the Year – Ben Turner, Bayleys Canterbury
  • Rural Large Office of the Year – Bayleys Tauranga
  • Rural Medium Office of the Year – Bayleys Hamilton
  • Rural Small Office of the Year – Country & Co Realty Ltd in partnership with Bayleys

“The Bayleys rural teams across the country are honoured to be recognised by peers at the most recent REINZ Awards, with our key values of commitment, innovation and excellence cornerstone to our service of the rural real estate sector,” says Nick Hawken, Bayleys national director rural.

“While it is fantastic to be acknowledged in this way, we must recognise we wouldn’t be here without our rural landowners.”

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of a resilient local food supply chain, and our Kiwi farmers have continued to deliver produce to the world, utilising some of the most sustainable and efficient production methods globally.”

“I’m pleased to see their contribution is finally getting noticed by all Kiwis, and if New Zealanders had an outstanding industry contribution award - it should definitely go to the rural sector,” he adds.

During the latest nationwide lockdown, Bayleys teams across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki sold more than $25 million worth of rural real estate with a 95 percent success rate sold at auction.

“It has been pleasing to see regions flourish across many segments of the primary industry including beef and sheep, horticulture and forestry with healthy returns and strong future prospects,” Hawken says.

While rural real estate activity across the country has been impacted by lockdown restrictions, the marketplace has remained resilient, reporting a nearly 40 percent uplift in farm sales for the year to August, when compared year-on-year.

Lifestyle properties too have enjoyed an upswing in activity with some $10.56 billion sold in the year to August 2021, according to REINZ data.

“Farmers across the country continue to acclimate to the evolving conditions which include the sourcing of labour, and keeping up with environmental compliance,” Hawken says.

“Our sales force, with networks across New Zealand and in every sector of the rural market are in a preferable position to guide, advise and support.”

Of the agency’s rural success, Hawken says it comes down to building strong relationships with people.

“With the rural sector, you’re dealing with people’s homes and incomes – their livelihoods, so it is paramount that we have a depth of understanding across the market segments, as well as a knowledge of what drives the individual,” he says.

“Strong leadership by our managers, evidenced by the REINZ accolades in the large, medium and small office categories, is the result of our unified national team that continues to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

“At Bayleys, the ‘Altogether Better’ ethos is at the heart of the promise we make to deliver excellence to our clients every day,” he adds.

“Looking ahead, it is vital all business in the rural eco-system continue to collectively support our rural community as the challenges aren’t going away any time soon,” Hawken says.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 