Boomi Named A Leader In Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Eighth Consecutive Year

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Boomi

Auckland, New Zealand. – October 5, 2021 – Boomi™, intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that for the eighth consecutive year, Gartner has positioned Boomi as a Leader in its 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS).[1] Boomi was recognised for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“We’re proud to be once again named a Leader in iPaaS by Gartner,” said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. “Boomi created the iPaaS category and has driven its key evolutions to this day through our continual platform innovations. We believe intelligent connectivity and automation are the foundation for all customer and employee experiences, and the key to modern digital transformation. According to us, our placement in the Leaders Quadrant further validates this vision and our ability to accelerate and simplify connections between data, applications, people, and things across the entire digital ecosystem.”

Recent market conditions, including the global pandemic, have caused businesses to look for ways to accelerate digital transformation and the enabling of integrated experiences. New business initiatives such as self-service apps, remote/hybrid environments, on-demand delivery services, flexible office apps, automated compliance verification and others, typically take months to deliver using traditional integration solutions. The low-code Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform leverages intelligent connectivity and automation to instantly connect everyone to everything, anywhere – delivering new business initiatives in weeks, or even days, for faster time-to-market and better business outcomes.

Only Boomi is built on the intelligence of mapping hundreds of millions of production-deployed integrations, processing billions of transactions every month. Boomi today is positioned to further advance its platform innovation and market trajectory while delivering even greater value to its customers.

To learn more about why Boomi is positioned as a leader, download your complimentary copy of the Gartner report: “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.”

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi is trusted by more than 17,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, things, and people for better, faster business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2021 Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

