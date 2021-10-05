Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Milford Named Canstar KiwiSaver Provider Of The Year 2021

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Milford Asset Management

Milford’s focus on client service and long-term financial performance has seen the locally-owned investment firm named KiwiSaver Provider of the Year by research company Canstar for the second year in a row. Milford has also been awarded Outstanding Value KiwiSaver Scheme for the second year in a row.

Milford’s Head of KiwiSaver & Distribution, Murray Harris, said the criteria for the awards, which balance performance, features, and value for money, reflect Milford’s own priorities in designing its KiwiSaver products and services.

“KiwiSaver is, for most people, a medium to long term investment. By considering average returns over a five-year period, the Canstar awards provide investors a more reliable guide than they would get by looking at performance over a shorter timeframe,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said while the costs of investing in a particular fund were an important consideration, so too were the range of investment options offered and the financial advice, tools and support provided.

“We recognise different people have different investment objectives, and we put a lot of effort into designing products and services that meet a broad range of investors’ needs,” Mr Harris said.

“Our various funds offer investors a choice of risk and return profiles, we offer investors personalised advice through different channels, and we try and make it as easy as possible for people to review and adjust their investments as and when their circumstances change,” said Mr Harris. He also commented that “We will continually challenge ourselves to provide the best products and service and improve our KiwiSaver Plan, such as removing the annual member administration fee as we have done recently.”

“We’re very pleased that all this, as well as our ability to generate strong returns for our members, has again been recognised by Canstar’s judging panel and we gladly accept the awards on behalf of all Milford KiwiSaver Plan members.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Milford Asset Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 