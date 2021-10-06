Mele Wendt Joins Real Estate Authority Board

The Real Estate Authority (REA) is pleased to welcome Mele Wendt, MNZM, who has been appointed to the REA Board.

Mele is a respected leader in the education and not-for-profit sectors. She is a former CEO and current certified board chair/director and consultant with expertise in leadership, management and governance.

She has over 23 years of governance experience and currently sits on a number of boards including Toi Mai Workforce Development Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (The Correspondence School).

Mele was awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in January 2019 for her services to governance, the Pacific community and women.

“We are delighted to have Mele with us on the REA Board. Her extensive governance experience are assets that can help the Board guide REA’s work to protect and promote consumers from harm and maintain public confidence in the real estate profession,” says Denese Bates, REA Board Chair.

“Mele’s passion for and work with Pacific communities, as well as her proven leadership in the education sector, will stand us in good stead particularly in achieving our goal to inform and engage with consumers across New Zealand’s diverse communities, and supporting real estate professionals to meet the standards expected of them.” says Belinda Moffat, REA Chief Executive.

Mele looks forward to bringing her governance experience to REA as it embarks on its journey to bring its new strategy to life.

“I am delighted to be appointed. It’s both an exciting and challenging time to be involved, and I’m keen to help where I can to ensure that the real estate sector has the confidence and trust of all New Zealanders.”

Mele has been appointed for a term of three years.

© Scoop Media

