Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mele Wendt Joins Real Estate Authority Board

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: Real Estate Authority

The Real Estate Authority (REA) is pleased to welcome Mele Wendt, MNZM, who has been appointed to the REA Board.

Mele is a respected leader in the education and not-for-profit sectors. She is a former CEO and current certified board chair/director and consultant with expertise in leadership, management and governance.

She has over 23 years of governance experience and currently sits on a number of boards including Toi Mai Workforce Development Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (The Correspondence School).

Mele was awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in January 2019 for her services to governance, the Pacific community and women.

“We are delighted to have Mele with us on the REA Board. Her extensive governance experience are assets that can help the Board guide REA’s work to protect and promote consumers from harm and maintain public confidence in the real estate profession,” says Denese Bates, REA Board Chair.

“Mele’s passion for and work with Pacific communities, as well as her proven leadership in the education sector, will stand us in good stead particularly in achieving our goal to inform and engage with consumers across New Zealand’s diverse communities, and supporting real estate professionals to meet the standards expected of them.” says Belinda Moffat, REA Chief Executive.

Mele looks forward to bringing her governance experience to REA as it embarks on its journey to bring its new strategy to life.

“I am delighted to be appointed. It’s both an exciting and challenging time to be involved, and I’m keen to help where I can to ensure that the real estate sector has the confidence and trust of all New Zealanders.”

Mele has been appointed for a term of three years.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Real Estate Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 