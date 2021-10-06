Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Experience Comvita’s Story Of Innovation And Connection At World Expo 2020 Dubai

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 1:41 pm
Comvita New Zealand


Comvita, global market leader in Mānuka honey, is celebrating the start of Expo 2020 Dubai, with its own Expo experience, including the launch of an immersive digital showcase, designed to create a global movement where bees, people and nature can thrive in Harmony.

Comvita is a member of the Care Collective, one of the key sponsors and suppliers of the New Zealand Pavilion and is proud to share its connection to the New Zealand Pavilion theme of Care for People and Place.

Comvita Group CEO, David Banfield, says “The concept of Kaitiakitanga, or guardianship of nature, has been one of Comvita’s guiding principles from the day we were founded in 1974. So for us, there is a genuine sense of alignment and connection with that New Zealand theme, which really embodies our entire purpose as an organisation.

“We see Expo 2020 as an opportunity for Comvita to cement our reputation as the world-leader in Mānuka honey and bee products, enjoyed around the world – both connecting with existing customers, and forging new relationships with those who are just discovering our brand, wonders of Mānuka honey and our incredible founding story”.

“With extensive delays caused by the pandemic, the Expo 2020 experience has been a long time in the making – and it’s an unparalleled opportunity for New Zealand to start opening up and taking the story of our beautiful, innovative country to the world once more. We’re proud and honoured to play a part in that experience,” says Banfield.

Comvita will host a number of events over the course of the six-month programme at Expo 2020 – including exclusive product and experiential launches, and via its participation in Taste NZ and NZ Day in January. Its premium UMF5+ Mānuka honey also features heavily across the menu at the New Zealand Pavilion’s Tiaki restaurant, showcased within seven dishes, both savoury and sweet.

Banfield says, “Every element of Comvita’s presence at Expo 2020 has been designed to reflect and honour New Zealand’s global standing as an innovator and trail-blazer in the science and digital space – including some world firsts. We can’t wait to reveal more details over the course of the next few months.”

The organisation’s first event at Expo 2020, taking place at the start of November, will be as hosts of the Middle Eastern premiere of Saving the Wild’s Award-winning Kimana Tusker documentary.

Comvita has partnered with conservation charity, Saving the Wild (founded by Jamie Joseph) on the establishment of the Kimana Bee Project, which has seen 200 beehives installed across the Kimana Wildlife Corridor, throughout southern Kenya and northern Tanzania and in the process created a corridor that enables endangered wildlife safe passage between historical lands.

The initiative seeks to drive pollination of native plants, strengthen biodiversity across the region, and ultimately rebuild the natural habitat of the endangered Tusker Elephant.

“Our partnership with Saving the Wild embodies our commitment to Kaitiakitanga, and Care for People and Place, which is why we’re so proud to have the opportunity to showcase it to the world as part of our presence at Expo 2020,” adds Banfield.

For more detail and updates on Comvita’s presence at Expo 2020, check out www.comvita.co.nz
 

