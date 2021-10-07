Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TIA Chief Executive Stepping Down

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

After more than seven years as chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa, Chris Roberts will be stepping down effective from 31 January 2022.

TIA Chair Gráinne Troute says Chris advised that at the start of 2020 he was contemplating his next career move, but decided to remain with TIA to support the industry through the impact of the pandemic.

After an intense 18 months, Chris now wants to recharge his batteries and seek a fresh challenge.

Chris has a long list of achievements from his time at TIA. This includes the Tourism Sustainability Commitment, the Tourism 2025 and Beyond framework, and the Go With Tourism programme.

TIA-managed events including TRENZ, Tourism Summit Aotearoa and the reintroduced New Zealand Tourism Awards have been lifted to a new standard. Chris has also been a personal advocate for greater recognition of Tikanga, Te Ao Māori and the incorporation of Māori values in tourism.

TIA has secured dozens of advocacy wins for the industry over the years and Chris has built a talented and dedicated team that strives every day to make a difference for Aotearoa. This team has re-focused its support for individual members facing the challenges of COVID, and appreciation for this effort is clearly evident in the recently completed membership survey.

The Board thanks Chris for his contribution and wishes him all the best for his future endeavours.

Chris’s service to TIA will be formally recognised closer to his intended end date. In the meantime, he will continue to lead the TIA team and the Board will commence its process for recruiting a new CEO.

