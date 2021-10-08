Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Babylon Project 2.0: World Blockchain Hackathon In The Metaverse

Friday, 8 October 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The World Blockchain Hackathon returns this month with Babylon Project 2.0, its second annual virtual hackathon, focusing on the decentralized web. , will be held in an interactive web-based virtual world, a metaverse experience with panels and development on CBDC, NFT, DeFI, DAO, Payments, DAPPs and Bitcoin scripts - and crowdfunding set up for the top 20 teams.

The Babylon Project is a hackathon initiative committed to democratizing access to global innovation and the adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. The broadest vision of the World Blockchain Hackathon is a future ecosystem in which blockchain innovation becomes the standard backbone for impenetrably secure, fast-moving, intelligent global technologies of all kinds.

Last year, the hackathon attracted 1000 participants from 69 countries. The winning team, Kenyan-based fintech Kotani Pay, a technology stack enabling blockchain protocols, decentralized applications (dApps) and finTech companies integrate seamlessly, went ahead to launch their product and experienced extraordinary growth, providing on-ramp and off-ramp services on USSD in Africa.

This year's virtual hackathon will be held in the metaverse for a month, with each weekend packed with workshops, panels, talks and mentorship. The goal is to increase engagement, allowing developers to have more time to learn, build and connect with sponsors and partners. Participants are encouraged to form teams. However, a single engineer can compete for prizes during the hackathon.

The title's sponsors, open-source protocol both IPFS and Filecoin, continue to show their deep commitment to nurturing hacker communities by rewarding participants' interest and contributions with attractive prizes. Filecoin's advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world's most valuable data sets. An alternative to costly cloud storage.

Babylon Project 2.0 is a community-based initiative and made possible by sponsors and partners such as Protocol Labs (Filecoin & IPFS), DIBA, NEAR, Metis, Ozone Universe, Ascended, BitMart and BitMask. Other partners include Alchemy, Investinu Group, Blockchain Council, PIABO PR, Waterdrip Capital, Crypto Chicks, Women in Blockchain Talks, Women Who Code Blockchain, Blockchain Acceleration Foundation, Blockchain Founders Fund, WEVE Acceleration, Qubic Labs, Flat 6 Labs, B4H, Blockchain by Women, and Kerala Blockchain Academy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 