Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Legend Capital Leads ForQaly Medical's Series B Financing

Saturday, 9 October 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Oct 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - ForQaly Medical (hereinafter referred to as "ForQaly"), located in Shanghai Zhangjiang International Medical Zone, is a leading high-tech company focused on developing micro-traumatic circulatory assistant devices. Recently, it completed its Series B fundraising led by Legend Capital, followed by CD Capital, SAIF Partners, Chengwei Chuangban and Co-win Ventures. Existing investors Lilly Asia Ventures and Kaitai Capital also participated in the funding round.

This round of financing will be applied to promote the clinical research of ForQaly's existing products, so that the transvalvular ventricular assist devices (VAD) could be affordable for patients with urgent needs as early as possible. On the other hand, the capital will go for the expansion of ForQaly's research team to accelerate the parallel development of products, so that potential comprehensive solutions could be provided for high-risk PCI intraoperative protection and cardiogenic shock treatment.

Mr. Tang Zhirong, the founder of ForQaly, said: "For the past years, the clinical applications of the transvalvular VAD was uncommon in China. ForQaly, as a domestic pioneer in the field, will make full use of its resources to support pre-clinical training and ensure the quality of product clinical research, so as to collect reliable and evidence-based medicine data."

Joe Zhou, the Managing Director of Legend Capital, said: "VAD, especially the interventional one, has a huge market prospect in China. ForQaly's senior management team represented by Mr. Tang has dedicated and hardly-worked in this field for nearly 6 years with leading products launched both at home and abroad. We are glad to partner with ForQaly Medical and will establish a long-term cooperation with the company.

Legend Capital has long focused on its investment in medical devices and diagnostics, among which many portfolio companies have successfully went public at home and abroad, such as KingMed Diagnostics (603882.SH), Berry Genomics (000710.SZ), EasyDiagnosis (002932.SZ), Axonics (AXNX), CareRay Digital Medical (688607.SH), New Horizon Health (06606.HK), Singular Genomics (NASDAQ: OMIC), etc. In addition, Legend Capital has invested in a lot of leading companies in subdivisions of this field, such as Puyi Biotechnology, Reliable Med, StarSportMed, Genext, ET Healthcare, GKHT Medical Technology, GensKey, Best Brain Health, Bioheart, HeMo, Shanghai Aohua and Berry Oncology.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 