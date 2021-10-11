Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shot Bro: Vodafone Gets Behind The National Day Of Action And Shares The Message About Getting Vaccinated

Monday, 11 October 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Positive vaccination message will be displayed on more than two million phones for the next week

To support the New Zealand Government’s nationwide push for vaccinations, our mobile phone network banner will proudly read “VF Shot Bro” for the next week.

This is in place as the country prepares for a National Day of Action on Saturday 16 October, and aims to spread a positive message about the need to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

This continues other recent activity that encourages vaccinations, including:

Supporting NZ’s vaccination program is incredibly important for New Zealanders to do, and we wanted to help amplify the message to help strengthen our team of five million against Covid-19.

We hope as many New Zealanders as possible to get vaccinated against Covid-19, to keep Kiwis safe and to help slow the spread of the virus and avoid more lockdowns.

The network banner (or identifier) is in the top left hand side of Vodafone customer’s phones, and will display the message of VF Shot Bro until next Monday, 18 October.


 

Note: if you’re a Vodafone customer, and the VF Shot Bro message isn’t displaying, you may need to toggle to aeroplane mode and back again – it’ll reset the carrier message.

