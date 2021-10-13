Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How Retirement Villages Are Breathing New Life Into Aging

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 7:38 am
Press Release: The Village Palms

In our rapidly changing modern world, it has become more prevalent for the elderly to be pushed to the fringes. An inability of many older individuals to fully operate in a digital space has meant that not only do better-paying jobs generally go to younger employees, but they cannot access even basic services without assistance, which severely reduces their independence. Ageism in general has also led to more elderly individuals experiencing prejudice, abuse, and neglect. The high costs associated with elder care further sees some older family members forgotten in a home.

Without regular social interaction and physical and mental activity, it is possible for those entering retirement to lose motivation, become isolated, and severely deteriorate in overall health and wellbeing. It is not uncommon for the elderly to suffer from things like malnutrition, depression, and other health-related issues that are not merely the result of the natural aging process, but which are exacerbated by feelings of no longer being welcome in the world.

These may be some of the reasons for why retirement villages are gaining in popularity. Although they do come with a higher price-tag, for those who can afford to live in these villages, it can mean a new lease on life. Most retirement villages offer much-needed social and cultural engagement; on-site and in-home medical assistance; health promotion through diet and exercise opportunities; and general assistance in respect to things like transportation and navigating digital spaces. Many also ensure that residents continue to contribute to society through community-based initiatives.

Retirement village residents’ ability to live independently while still being able to access necessary health and other services further contributes to a sense of wellbeing. By becoming part of such a community, it is possible for the elderly to once again establish a sense of belonging and, ultimately, enjoy their sunset years.

