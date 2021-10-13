Sticking Up For Live Music With Free Posters

Phantom Billstickers wants to see live performances roaring back once Covid restrictions end. So it’s putting its money where its mouth is with free posters for bands and other live performers.

The offer amounts to 50 posters printed and placed for free to promote Kiwi acts’ first gig back after the great Covid gig drought.

Phantom Billstickers CEO Robin McDonnell says it’s been gut-wrenching to see venues shuttered and live performers silenced as the pandemic swept the world. With New Zealand’s largest street poster network, Phantom is well placed to give the arts a post-Covid kick-start.

“We’ve been sticking up for live music for 40 years – it’s a cause we believe in. Now more than ever, Aotearoa needs to get out and experience the magic of a shared experience. That’s why we’re doing our bit to help musicians attract audiences, and helping the venues we love keep their doors open, ready for the next generation of artists and fans.”

The free poster offer is open to all performers promoting their first gig back once live performances are allowed in their local area. It’s subject to availability of Phantom’s frame inventory in the vicinity. 50 A3 posters will be printed and placed for free. One free campaign per customer.

McDonnell invites bands to email their artwork, preferred dates for the posters to go up, along with a name and contact number.

And he has one more thing to say on the topic: “Fuck Covid.”

Email Anton@0800phantom.co.nz to take up the offer of a free post-Covid arts and entertainment campaign.

https://0800phantom.co.nz

© Scoop Media

