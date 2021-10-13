Energy Businesses Key To Emissions Reduction

The BusinessNZ Energy Council has welcomed the release of the discussion document for New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, due for publication in May 2022.

"The energy sector has a big role to play in driving down emissions, and many energy businesses are already doing their part - for example Contact Energy's 10-year deal to supply renewable electricity to Pan Pac Forest Products and Oji Fibre Solutions is the type of collaboration that will help reduce New Zealand's carbon emissions," BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr said.

"We agree with the Government's view that the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme should be the key mechanism to reduce emissions across all sectors, and we support a diverse range of options being considered for a robust energy strategy.

"According to the energy trilemma New Zealand’s energy sustainability has continued to improve, however energy security has declined. Greater fuel diversity, decentralised storage and more demand-side participation are key to improve New Zealand’s energy security and affordability.

"Gas still plays an important role, and we must not turn off the tap too soon, as it will continue to provide backup electricity generation when lake levels are low and will help us to transition to higher levels of renewable energy.

"The Gas Market Settings Investigation released yesterday supports this policy direction and also underlines the need for continued investment in New Zealand’s gas resource to provide deeper dry year cover for electricity."

